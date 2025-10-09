St. Maarten-Saint Martin hotel properties awarded at 2025 World Travel Awards | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY/MARIGOT–Dutch and French St. Martin hotel properties and businesses has once again been distinguished and continue to elevate the island among the Caribbean’s premier travel destinations with multiple wins at the prestigious 2025 World Travel Awards (WTA), a global institution known as the “Oscars of the travel industry.”

Leading the way for Dutch Sint Maarten, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa captured two top honors: Sint Maarten’s Leading Business Hotel 2025 and Sint Maarten’s Leading Conference Hotel 2025, reaffirming its reputation as a cornerstone of the island’s hospitality and events industry. Princess Heights was named Sint Maarten’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2025 and Sint Maarten’s Leading Hotel 2025, while Oyster Bay Beach Resort secured Sint Maarten’s Leading Boutique Resort 2025.

In the luxury category, the newly opened JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa earned the title of Sint Maarten’s Leading Luxury Resort 2025, highlighting the island’s expanding high-end offerings. Divi Little Bay Beach Resort was named Sint Maarten’s Leading Resort 2025, and Royal Suite @ Holland House Beach Hotel took home Sint Maarten’s Leading Hotel Suite 2025. Hertz received the award for Sint Maarten’s Leading Car Rental Company 2025, while Maduro Travel was recognized as Sint Maarten’s Leading Destination Management Company 2025.

Across the border on the French side, Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa was named Saint Martin’s Leading Resort 2025, while Hotel L’Esplanade won Saint Martin’s Leading Hotel 2025. Leisure Car Rental earned Saint Martin’s Leading Car Rental Company 2025, and Lagoon Group received Saint Martin’s Leading Destination Management Company 2025.

Now in its 32nd year, the World Travel Awards celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the global travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Each year, travel professionals, media, and consumers worldwide cast votes to honor outstanding organizations that push the boundaries of quality and innovation.

The dual recognition for both sides of the island reinforces Saint Martin–Sint Maarten’s status as one of the Caribbean’s most unique destinations, where two cultures, cuisines, and tourism ecosystems coexist and complement one another.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-saint-martin-hotel-properties-awarded-at-2025-world-travel-awards