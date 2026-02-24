St. Maarten & Saint-Martin Join CTO Air Connectivity Summit in Bermuda | The Peoples Tribune

HAMILTON, Bermuda–Air travel, described by Bermuda’s Minister of Tourism, Transport, Culture and Sport Owen Darrell as the “invisible bridge” that supports the survival and success of island destinations, took center stage on Tuesday as the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) convened its Air Connectivity Summit at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club in Bermuda.

The summit forms part of CTO’s Spring Business Meetings in Bermuda, held February 22–25, which bring together members of the CTO Board of Directors, the Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism, and the Allied Board of Directors, alongside aviation stakeholders and international partners. Organizers have reported participation ranging from more than 150 delegates for the summit discussions to approximately 175 delegates across the broader Spring Meetings program.

St. Maarten is represented in Bermuda by Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten, who is participating in the high-level discussions on regional airlift strategy and tourism development.

French Saint-Martin is also represented, with Commissioner of Tourism and Culture Valérie Damaseau present alongside Aïda Weinum, Head of the French Office du Tourisme. CTO highlighted Weinum’s participation at the CTO Board of Directors meeting in Bermuda, describing her engagement as part of strengthening partnership and shared leadership across the Caribbean tourism sector.

As Chair of the CTO Constitution Review Committee, Commissioner Damaseau brings added perspective and purpose to our discussions. She continues to demonstrate steady leadership and a strong commitment to working collectively in support of a more connected, competitive and resilient Caribbean.

The one-day summit is being held under the theme “Integrating Aviation and Regional Tourism Development,” and CTO has positioned the event as a platform for practical solutions to improve air access, support sustainable route development, and better align aviation strategy with the region’s tourism growth goals.

In his opening address, Minister Darrell emphasized the economic stakes for island destinations, stating that air connectivity is the “oxygen of our economy, the bridge that connects our shores to the global marketplace.” He added that without strong connectivity, “the vibrant fabric of our culture remains hidden from the world.”

Darrell also underscored Bermuda’s cultural and historic ties to the wider Caribbean, noting that while Bermuda is more than 900 miles from its nearest Caribbean neighbor, “that distance is merely geographical,” pointing to Bermudian family lineage across the West Indies, including connections reaching back to islands such as St. Kitts and Nevis and Jamaica.

Bermuda’s role as host aligns with its renewed regional engagement. Bermuda rejoined the Caribbean Tourism Organization in 2023, which has been framed as part of a broader effort to strengthen bonds with Caribbean destinations and deepen collaboration with regional tourism and aviation partners.

Erin Wright, Chief Operating Officer and Acting CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, said Bermuda is navigating many of the same tourism currents affecting Caribbean destinations, including seasonality, shifting demand patterns, rising costs, and evolving traveler expectations. She stressed the importance of sustained airline partnerships, stating: “We depend on strong, enduring airline partnerships to remain accessible and completive. Those partnerships matter.”

CTO Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper told attendees the summit is being held at a “pivotal moment,” citing shifting global travel patterns, evolving airline priorities, and intense competition for airlift. “But connectivity is not a luxury. It is our lifeline, and if you’re not connected, you’re not competitive. This is why this summit maters.”

The summit’s sessions bring together tourism decision-makers and aviation stakeholders, including airline representation referenced in summit coverage from carriers such as Virgin Atlantic, JetBlue, and interCaribbean, as destinations work toward strategies that support stronger connectivity, improved access, and long-term tourism resilience.

CTO has indicated that outcomes from the Board of Directors meeting and the related Spring Meetings sessions are expected to help shape regional tourism policy direction, aviation partnerships, and destination marketing priorities throughout 2026 and beyond.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-saint-martin-join-cto-air-connectivity-summit-in-bermuda