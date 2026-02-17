St. Maarten set to host 2026 Latin America and Caribbean Little League Junior Baseball Tournament | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten will welcome the region’s top youth baseball talent this summer as the Latin America and Caribbean Little League Junior Baseball Tournament (ages 12–14) takes place from July 11 to July 19, 2026, bringing together delegations from across the region for a week of high-level competition, sportsmanship, and cultural exchange.

Hosted by St. Maarten Little League, the tournament will be played at the Erwin “Baco” Richardson Little League Stadium and the John Cooper/Jose Lake Sr. Ballpark, with all games governed by the official rules and regulations of Little League Baseball’s Junior Division.

The Junior League Baseball Division is designed for players ages 12–14.

St. Maarten Little League said it is honored to host the Latin America and Caribbean region and is committed to delivering an event defined by strong organization, fair play, and a positive experience for players, coaches, families, and supporters.

Organizers say that 14 visiting delegations have indicated participation, alongside the host team from St. Maarten. Expected participants include:

Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, United States Virgin Islands

Venezuela, Panama, Cuba

Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador

Guatemala, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

Teams are scheduled to arrive Saturday, July 11, 2026, and depart Sunday, July 19, 2026. Competition will begin with a pool-based round-robin first round, followed by a single-elimination second round among qualifying teams until a regional champion is determined. Organizers estimate a minimum of six games per day. A complete schedule, including game times and field assignments, will be released ahead of the tournament.

As part of Little League’s international tournament structure, regional tournaments like this serve as a key step on the Junior Division pathway. Little League International is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and administers a global program that connects communities through organized baseball and softball competition. At the Junior level, Little League’s World Series event is hosted in Taylor, Michigan, at Heritage Park, where qualifying teams from around the world compete each summer.

St. Maarten Little League is also inviting community members to volunteer to support tournament operations and the visitor experience throughout the week.

Interested persons can collect a volunteer form from the main office at the Erwin “Baco” Richardson Little League Stadium, or request a form by email atsxmlittleleague@gmail.com.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-set-to-host-2026-latin-america-and-caribbean-little-league-junior-baseball-tournament