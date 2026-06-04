St. Maarten shares seat at global talks on better justice systems | The Peoples Tribune

VIENNA, Austria–St. Maarten was represented this week at an international penal reform event held alongside the 35th session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, CCPCJ35, in Vienna, Austria.

The event, titled “Advancing Penal Reform in Island Contexts: Perspectives from the Caribbean and the Pacific,” brought together representatives from small island jurisdictions to discuss the realities of prison reform, access to justice, alternatives to incarceration, rehabilitation and reintegration.

Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling's participation placed St. Maarten’s detention reform efforts within a wider international discussion on how smaller jurisdictions can strengthen justice systems while dealing with limited capacity, infrastructure constraints, staffing challenges and the need for long-term reform.

The penal reform event was part of the wider CCPCJ35 program, which includes more than 100 side events and exhibitions involving governments, international organizations and civil society groups. The event on island contexts focused specifically on the challenges faced by small jurisdictions, where prison systems often operate with fewer facilities, smaller staff pools and limited room to separate different categories of detainees.

The discussion was particularly relevant for St. Maarten as the country continues work on its detention reform agenda, including the development of a new prison facility and wider reforms related to prison operations, rehabilitation, staffing and reintegration. Participation in such a setting gives St. Maarten an opportunity to share its experience, learn from other small island jurisdictions and remain connected to international standards and technical support.

The themes discussed at CCPCJ35 also reflect issues that affect many justice systems, including limited access to legal aid, delays in court proceedings, overcrowded prison facilities, poor detention conditions, limited access to education and job training, and the difficulty many persons face when trying to rebuild their lives after release.

UNODC’s prison reform work emphasizes reducing the overuse of imprisonment by expanding non-custodial options where appropriate, improving prison management and conditions, and supporting rehabilitation and reintegration. This approach is especially relevant to small island justice systems such as St. Maarten, where limited prison capacity, staffing constraints and the absence of multiple correctional facilities make overcrowding and delayed reforms more difficult to absorb.

UNODC frames “reducing the overuse of imprisonment” as one of the main pillars of prison and penal reform. Its prison reform work is built around three areas: reducing the scope of imprisonment, strengthening prison management and conditions, and supporting the social reintegration of offenders. UNODC says it works with more than 50 member states on non-custodial measures, prison management, prison conditions and reintegration.

In practical terms, reducing the overuse of imprisonment means encouraging justice systems to use prison only where it is necessary, especially for serious offenses or people who present a real risk to public safety. For suitable cases, especially non-violent offenses, UNODC promotes alternatives such as community service, probation, treatment programs, restorative justice, electronic monitoring and other supervised non-custodial measures. UNODC says these measures can help reduce prison overcrowding while still holding people accountable.

UNODC links this issue directly to prison overcrowding. Its materials note that many prison systems face major challenges that carry financial costs and affect health, safety and human dignity. The point is not simply to reduce prison numbers, but to make justice systems more effective by avoiding unnecessary detention, improving conditions for those who must be detained, and giving people better chances to reintegrate after release.

For St. Maarten, Minister Tackling’s presence was important because the country’s detention challenges are not isolated. They are part of a broader global and regional discussion about how justice systems can become more effective, humane and sustainable, particularly in small island contexts where resources are limited and the impact of system failures can be immediate.

The event also reinforced that prison reform is not only about building facilities. It involves policy, staffing, rehabilitation, education, mental health support, alternatives to imprisonment, probation services, reintegration programs and community partnerships.

By taking part in the Vienna event, St. Maarten was able to contribute to an international dialogue on penal reform while positioning its own reform process within a global framework of crime prevention, justice modernization and public safety.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-shares-seat-at-global-talks-on-better-justice-systems