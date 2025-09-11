St. Maarten shows double digit increase in air and cruise arrivals in second quarter of 2025 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten welcomed 209,876 airport passenger arrivals and 236,391 cruise passengers in the second quarter of 2025, according to the Department of Statistics (STAT). These figures represent growth of 16.9% and 14% respectively compared to the same period in 2024, underscoring the continued strength of the island’s tourism sector.

On the airport side, arrivals increased from 179,552 in Q2 2024 to 209,876 in Q2 2025. STAT noted that these numbers are based on refined methodology that excludes residents, transit passengers, and transfers, providing a more accurate picture of visitor flows through Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE).

Cruise tourism also showed strong momentum, with 236,391 passengers arriving between April and June 2025, up from 207,428 in the same quarter last year. This confirms St. Maarten’s position as one of the Caribbean’s premier cruise destinations.

Together, the positive air and sea arrival figures highlight a healthy, growing industry and reflect the island’s resilience as both a hub for extended stays and a top port of call for day visitors.

Because of the change in methodology, direct comparisons with data from previous years cannot be made. To maintain some level of continuity during this transition and following the advice of PJIAE, STAT used the January to December 2024 airport arrival figures as a baseline, adjusted by deducting 10% to account for resident travelers. This adjustment is consistent with historical Immigration Office data collected over the past decade.

It should be noted that PJIAE has not traditionally served as the Department’s primary source for visitor arrival data, since their system provides only aggregated passenger counts and does not differentiate between residents and non-residents.

Although the methodologies differ, the adjusted 2024 estimate (using a deduction of 10% accounting for St. Maarten residents) provides a reasonable benchmark for approximate comparison. Without such an adjustment, only the total number of visitor arrivals in 2025 could be presented, without the context of growth figures or year-over-year changes.

This growth underscores the improved accuracy and reliability of arrival records, which are now based on consistently applied criteria that exclude Sint Maarten residents, transit passengers, and transfer passengers. STAT uses these figures as the official benchmark for passenger movements through Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE).

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-shows-double-digit-increase-in-air-and-cruise-arrivals-in-second-quarter-of-2025