St. Maarten SMSF joins sister islands in advancing women’s leadership in Caribbean sport | The Peoples Tribune

SANTO SOMINGO–For the first time, St. Maarten, Aruba, and Curaçao stood together in regional sports governance with women leaders representing all three islands at the 2025 General Assembly of the Organización Deportiva Centroamericana y del Caribe (Centro Caribe Sports).

The gathering marked an important moment of cooperation and visibility for the sister islands, which share a history through the former Netherlands Antilles.

During the assembly, the Sint Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF), represented by President Naomi Korstanje and Assistant Secretary Kimberly Reyes-Puello, joined key meetings focused on collaboration and knowledge exchange. Their participation was aimed at strengthening relationships, adopting best practices, and ensuring continued growth of the sports sector on St. Maarten.

One of the highlights of the assembly was an exchange with Nicole Hoevertsz, IOC Vice-President and Secretary-General of the Comité Olímpico Arubano. Discussions centered on building stronger ties across the region and maintaining collaboration to advance sports development.

The SMSF delegation also met with the newly elected leadership of Curaçao’s Federashon Deporte i Olímpiko Kòrsou (FDOK): Christine Dania, President, and Sophyene Merien, Treasurer. Both were acknowledged as part of a new generation of leadership for Curaçao’s sports federation. Conversations emphasized the importance of closer cooperation in governance, development, and international representation.

“This moment symbolizes what the future of Caribbean sport can be: led by collaboration, unity, and women in leadership, bringing home not only experience, but inspiration and action. It was an honor to stand beside all the women of the Centro Caribe Sports Family. Thank you for paving the way, sharing your knowledge, and welcoming St. Maarten back into the fold.” — SMSF Delegation

‍

