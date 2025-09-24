St. Maarten Sports Federation Rejoins Regional Sports Family at Centro Caribe | The Peoples Tribune

SANTO DOMINGO–The St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) has announced that its delegation is currently in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, attending the 2025 General Assembly of the Organización Deportiva Centroamericana y del Caribe (Centro Caribe Sports). The annual assembly brings together representatives from across the region to discuss the future of sports in Central America and the Caribbean, set policy, and strengthen collaboration among member nations.

For St. Maarten, the moment marks a significant milestone. After several years of absence, the country has officially rejoined its regional partners to ensure that local athletes, coaches, and sports organizations are connected to the wider opportunities, resources, and networks that drive sporting development.

“This is a proud moment for Sint Maarten,” the SMSF said in a statement. “Our return to Centro Caribe Sports is about more than just being present. It means that our athletes and coaches once again have a direct link to regional programs, competitions, and resources. It also strengthens our ability to represent Sint Maarten on the international stage and build sustainable partnerships for the future.”

This year’s assembly also carries additional significance as Santo Domingo prepares to host the XXV Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in 2026. Discussions in the Dominican capital are expected to shape key aspects of the event, which will be a major platform for Caribbean athletes.

Representing Sint Maarten at the General Assembly are SMSF President Naomi Korstanje and Board Member Kimberly Reyes-Puello.

The Federation added that its participation underscores a broader commitment to restructuring and improving sports governance at home. “By actively affiliating with organizations like Centro Caribe Sports, we reaffirm our mission to create new pathways for development, open doors for our athletes, and make sure Sint Maarten is once again a visible and respected part of the regional sports community.”

Caption: Representing Sint Maarten at the General Assembly are SMSF President Naomi Korstanje (right) and Board Member Kimberly Reyes-Puello.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-sports-federation-rejoins-regional-sports-family-at-centro-caribe