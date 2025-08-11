St. Maarten Sports Federation to host NOC*NSF workshops for Sports Leaders | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF), in collaboration with NOC*NSF and the Dutch Ministry of Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport, will host a two-day series of specialized sports workshops on August 14 and 18, 2025. These sessions are designed for board members, administrators, and stakeholders of sports federations, associations, clubs, and other organizations in the sports sector.

The workshops will take place from 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Government Building, Conference Room 1, and will be led by two seasoned international sports development experts: Kristel Kooij and Marieke Hagemans.

NOC*NSF stands for Nederlands Olympisch Comité * Nederlandse Sport Federatie (Dutch Olympic Committee * Dutch Sports Federation).

It is the umbrella organization for organized sports in the Netherlands, responsible for:

• Representing the Netherlands in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Paralympic Committee.

• Coordinating the preparation and participation of Dutch athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

• Supporting and developing sports at all levels through its network of national sports federations.

• Providing training, governance guidance, and resources to strengthen sports organizations.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐬:

Day 1 – Sports Governance, Board Member & Volunteer Management (August 14)

Participants will gain a deeper understanding of their roles as board members, strengthen leadership skills, and learn how to build a sustainable volunteer structure.

Day 2 – Financial Management for Sports Organizations (August 18)

Attendees will learn how to take control of their organization’s finances and develop a future-proof financial strategy to ensure sustainability and growth.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬

Kristel Kooij has extensive experience in sports participation and club development, having managed Grassroots Sports Participation at the Royal Dutch Rowing Federation (KNRB). She specializes in helping clubs strengthen governance, engage volunteers, and grow youth participation, with a focus on building sustainable, inclusive club cultures.

Marieke Hagemans is Manager of Futureproof Sports Clubs & Board Members at NOC*NSF and an expert in club development, strategy, and financial governance. She previously served as Director of Membership & Rowing Community at British Rowing in London, bringing international experience in organizational strategy and sustainable growth.

The NOS*NSF Sports Workshops will provide practical insights and strategies tailored to Sint Maarten’s sports community, helping organizations build stronger boards, manage resources effectively, and plan for long-term success.

Registration is now open. Interested participants can register by contacting the SMSF at secretary@sxmsportsfederation.org or president@sxmsportsfederation.org.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-sports-federation-to-host-noc-nsf-workshops-for-sports-leaders