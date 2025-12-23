St. Maarten Strengthens Sport Governance Through SMSF’s Partnership with CANOC and UWI in Advanced Leadership Program | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–On December 17, 2025, St. Maarten officially launched its participation in the Advanced Governance and Leadership Program with an online orientation meeting organized by the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) in collaboration with The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus. The initiative marks a strategic step in strengthening governance, leadership, and organizational capacity within St. Maarten’s sport sector and aligns with the Sint Maarten Sports Federation’s ongoing governance reform and capacity-building agenda.

A total of ten representatives from St. Maarten, including individuals from the Sint Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF), the National Sports Institute (NSI), and affiliated sports federations and associations, have been selected to participate in this regional program.

Participation and Representation

SMSF highlighted strong regional engagement, with 32 of more than 40 registered participants attending the orientation session. Notably, St. Maarten, one of the smallest jurisdictions within the CANOC membership, is represented by ten participants in this inaugural course.

This level of participation underscores SMSF’s commitment to governance reform and organizational strengthening during its current restructuring phase. SMSF extended invitations to its full membership, resulting in representation from the Volleyball, Athletics, Basketball, Softball/Baseball, and Football federations, alongside NSI and SMSF representatives.

The diverse representation ensures that knowledge and best practices gained through the program will be shared across disciplines and institutions, supporting a coordinated approach to sport development in St. Maarten.

About the Program

The Advanced Governance and Leadership Program is an applied training course designed for sport executives, board members, and administrators across the Caribbean. It responds directly to priorities identified by CANOC’s membership and focuses on strengthening governance systems, leadership effectiveness, strategic planning, and organizational sustainability.

Delivered between December 2025 and April 2026, the program combines live virtual sessions with applied assignments requiring participants to work within their own organizations. These assignments include reviewing governance documents, assessing operational capacity, and developing strategic business plans aligned with international best practices.

Key focus areas include governance principles and accountability, board and executive leadership roles, strategic and operational planning, stakeholder engagement and communication, financial management and compliance, sustainable business models and revenue generation, and access to regional and international funding opportunities.

Participants who successfully complete the program will receive a UWI-aligned Certificate of Completion recognizing more than 24 hours of applied professional development.

Local Engagement and Capacity Building

Although delivered online, the St. Maarten cohort will meet regularly throughout the program to support peer learning, accountability, and practical application. Structured check-ins and collaborative discussions will reinforce learning outcomes and promote shared progress across organizations.

This cohort-based approach is intended to strengthen collaboration across institutions and ensure that the program contributes to coordinated improvements within the national sport system.

Looking Ahead

The program represents a deliberate investment in strengthening the foundations of sport governance in St. Maarten. As participants advance through the course, their applied work is expected to support improved governance practices, clearer strategic direction, and stronger organizational management across SMSF’s membership.

Through continued collaboration with CANOC, UWI, government stakeholders, NSI, SMSF members, private sector partners, and international sport organizations, SMSF continues to work toward a connected, resilient, and future-ready sport ecosystem aligned with global standards and responsive to local needs.

This initiative sets the tone for the next phase of sport development in St. Maarten, focused on structured learning, shared responsibility, and collective progress.

