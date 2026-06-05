St. Maarten student Milica Granger lead designer on winning AI-focused Campaign at HAN University | The Peoples Tribune

ARNHEM, The Netherlands–Second-year communications student Milica Granger has earned top honors at HAN University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands after her group placed first for its corporate communication client presentation, an achievement that highlights both her creative leadership and her growing focus on artificial intelligence within the field of communications.

Granger, who is pursuing her studies in communications at HAN University, served as the lead designer for the winning project. The project was developed for the International Business School at HAN, which presented students with a real internal communication challenge linked to one of the most important issues currently shaping higher education: the adoption of artificial intelligence.

The International Business School has been fully funding AI and digital training for its lecturers. However, despite the availability of this support, participation remained low. Many lecturers felt they were too busy to take part, while others were hesitant because of concerns that AI could eventually replace aspects of their work.

At the same time, students are already using AI tools, employers increasingly expect graduates to understand and apply AI responsibly, and competing institutions are working to position themselves as more digitally advanced. The challenge for Granger’s group was therefore clear: encourage lecturers to participate in AI training internally, while also helping the International Business School show external stakeholders that HAN is innovative, responsive and future-ready.

The winning campaign, titled “Learning Looks Good On You,” was built around the visual and psychological metaphor of reflection. The team used mirrors and mirrored sunglasses as key creative devices to encourage lecturers to see learning, adaptation and digital growth as part of their professional identity, rather than as a threat.

As one of the lead designers, Granger helped shape the visual direction of the project and contributed to the development of a full communication campaign. The group created two interactive websites, a storyboard for a promotional video, social media content, poster designs and other campaign materials aimed at making AI training more approachable, engaging and relevant to lecturers.

The project stood out because it connected strong communication strategy with design thinking, audience psychology and the practical realities of AI adoption in education. Rather than presenting AI as a technical issue alone, the campaign addressed the human side of change: fear, time pressure, professional identity and the need for trust.

For Granger, the recognition is especially meaningful because AI is one of the focus areas of her study at HAN University. Her work reflects the growing connection between communications and artificial intelligence, particularly as organizations, schools and businesses seek professionals who can explain complex digital changes in ways that people can understand and act on.

In the communications field, AI is no longer a distant development. It is reshaping how campaigns are designed, how audiences are reached, how messages are tested, and how institutions build trust in a fast-changing digital environment. For universities, the responsible use of AI has become a major priority, not only in teaching and learning, but also in preparing students for the modern workplace.

Granger’s achievement demonstrates how young Caribbean students are contributing to these global conversations while developing skills that are directly relevant to the future of work. Her role as lead designer on a first-place project also reflects the value of creativity, strategy and cultural perspective in solving real organizational challenges.

The accomplishment marks another proud moment for St. Maarten students studying abroad and shows how Caribbean talent continues to distinguish itself in competitive academic environments.

Milica Granger is a second-year communications student at HAN University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, where her studies include a focus on artificial intelligence, corporate communication, design and the evolving relationship between digital tools and public engagement.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-student-milica-granger-lead-designer-on-winning-ai-focused-campaign-at-han-university