St. Maarten Students Sweep Top Awards in Regional UNESCO Climate Resilience Project | The Peoples Tribune

ST-PETERS–Students from St. Maarten Academy and the Methodist Agogic Centre, Comprehensive Secondary Education, MAC-CSE, earned all three top awards in the regionalAfter the Storm: Youth Designing Climate Resilience for the Caribbean Project, a UNESCO initiative that challenged Caribbean youth to develop innovative, science-based solutions for climate resilience and sustainable development.

The awards were presented during an online ceremony held on June 18, 2026. St. Maarten Academy captured First Place and Third Place, while MAC-CSE secured Second Place, making St. Maarten the only participating territory to win all three top honors.

The regional competition featured youth-led environmental initiatives from six secondary schools across the Caribbean, including one from Curaçao, three from Jamaica and two from St. Maarten. Through the project, students were challenged to examine how Caribbean communities can better prepare for, respond to and recover from the increasing impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

St. Maarten Academy won First Place with its project, “Geodesic Hurricane-Resistant House,” developed by Keenan Benjamin, Bhumi Dayalani, Imani Moeloet and Nahjae Prince.

Inspired by biomimicry and the structural strength of a turtle’s shell, the team designed a geodesic housing model capable of withstanding hurricane-force winds. The structure distributes wind pressure evenly across the design, creating a safer and more resilient housing solution for vulnerable communities across the Caribbean.

Group Picture with Marcellia Henry, Dr. Natalie Chatoo, Ms. Shareen Lake, Second place winners of MAC-CSE, and Claude Javois.

MAC-CSE captured Second Place with its project, “Youth Waste Management and Climate Resilience Action Plan for St. Maarten,” developed by Menarly Edmond, Fania Labady and Dandranee McNamee.

The project explored the connection between improper waste management and disaster vulnerability. The students demonstrated how blocked drainage systems and poor waste disposal can significantly worsen flooding during tropical storms. Their work positioned waste management as a key part of climate resilience planning and community safety.

St. Maarten Academy also secured Third Place with “The Adaptive Hurricane-Resilient Wind Turbine,” developed by Akash Thilak Manicka Vasagam Pillai, N’aenya McNamara, Shahed El-Aswad and Andreescio Thomas.

The renewable energy system was designed for hurricane-prone regions. The turbine features a protective “hibernation mode,” allowing it to automatically retract its mast and fold its blades when wind speeds become dangerously high. Once conditions stabilize, the turbine resumes normal operation, helping to protect infrastructure while supporting continued clean energy generation.

The St. Maarten Academy teams, all students of Class 4A1, were guided and mentored by Mr. Simon Tagarira, UNESCO Coordinator and Physics Teacher, with support from Teacher Emlynn Francis. The MAC-CSE team was mentored by Mr. Claude Javious, Science Laboratory Coordinator.

Secretary-General for UNESCO Marcellia Henry said theAfter the Stormproject celebrates excellence, innovation and the power of science to address some of the Caribbean’s most serious climate challenges.

She noted that students were encouraged to think critically about how Caribbean communities can prepare for, respond to and recover from climate change and natural disasters. Inspired by lived experiences, including Hurricane Melissa, Hurricane Irma and other regional storms, students developed practical and forward-thinking solutions aimed at strengthening resilience across the Caribbean.

Henry said the work of the students reflects scientific understanding, leadership, empathy and a strong commitment to community protection.

She also extended appreciation to the organizers and partners of the project, including the Secretaries-General of the National Commissions for UNESCO of Curaçao and Jamaica; Ms. Plummer, President of the National Association of Clubs for UNESCO Jamaica; Ms. Shane Laurencin Onana Abbe, Coordinator of HWPL France, and HWPL representatives; Mr. Antonius van Heyningen, mentor for the programme; and the school management teams of the participating schools.

This achievement highlights the growing leadership of Caribbean youth in addressing climate change. Through theAfter the Storm: Youth Designing Climate Resilience for the Caribbean Project, students from St. Maarten have demonstrated that innovation, education and collaboration are key to building a more resilient future for the region.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-students-sweep-top-awards-in-regional-unesco-climate-resilience-project