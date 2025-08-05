St. Maarten submits statement to IMO on false flag ship registries, certifications | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) has issued a formal warning to the international maritime community concerning a wave of fraudulent seafarer certifications and vessel registration documents falsely claiming to be issued by Country St. Maarten. The matter came to the Ministry's attention on September 22, 2020, after a seafarer in India raised concerns about the legitimacy of his certificate.

This triggered an immediate investigation by the Department of Maritime Affairs. Within 24 hours, the Government of the Netherlands was informed, and coordination began with the Caribbean Memorandum of Understanding (CMOU) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The fraudulent documents were found to be distributed by entities operating under domain names such as:https://www.msta-registry.com‍https://ims-registry.org/vessel-registration

‍These entities have no affiliation with or authorization from Country St. Maarten.In collaboration with the Kingdom Maritime Administration, an inter-island regulatory body for Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, the Netherlands, and the BES islands, a formal statement was submitted to the IMO. The message, published on the Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS), emphasized that:- St. Maarten does not operate an international ship registry.- St. Maarten does not issue STCW Certificates of Competency, Seafarer Books, Ship Certificates, or similar credentials for conventional vessels over 500 Gross Tons.

The fraudulent activities were further investigated by U.S. intelligence, who confirmed links between the MSTA Registry and entities in Belize, California, and St. Maarten. The Netherlands and St. Maarten have since filed a formal notification with the IMO reiterating that no private entity is authorized to issue maritime documents on behalf of Country St. Maarten.“We deeply regret the financial and professional harm caused to seafarers who were misled by these false documents,” said Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten. “We are working with our partners across the Kingdom and the international community to bring those responsible to justice.”

The Ministry is urging all maritime employers, professionals, and stakeholders to exercise caution and verify documents through official government channels.

“Our integrity is not for sale, and our flag will not be misused.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-submits-statement-to-imo-on-false-flag-ship-registries-certifications