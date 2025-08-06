St. Maarten to Benefit from MSC Cruises’ Shift to Miami for 2026-27 Season | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten is set to gain increased cruise tourism traffic during the 2026-2027 winter season following an update from MSC Cruises that the MSC Meraviglia will now be homeported in PortMiami, rather than the originally planned Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in New York.

This change redirects a major vessel to Florida, with St. Maarten confirmed as one of the featured destinations in MSC Meraviglia’s new Caribbean itineraries. The ship will now operate a series of six- and eight-night cruises that include stops in St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Grand Turk, Nassau, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, offering thousands of passengers a refreshed tropical route and direct economic benefits for regional ports like St. Maarten.

Initially slated to sail from New York, all bookings from Brooklyn have now been officially cancelled. Passengers who had reserved cruises from New York are being notified by MSC and given the option to rebook from Miami, where the cruise line is offering added incentives to ease the transition. The shift to Miami provides a broader and more flexible range of Caribbean and Bahamas destinations, and for ports such as St. Maarten, this represents a renewed opportunity to benefit from one of MSC’s flagship vessels during peak season.

The decision to homeport the Meraviglia in PortMiami is part of MSC Cruises’ strategy to strengthen its U.S. presence and meet growing demand for Caribbean itineraries. Miami’s robust cruise infrastructure, combined with its accessibility via international air travel, has made it a favored launching point for global travelers. MSC Meraviglia will join other MSC vessels such as MSC Seaside, MSC Poesia, and MSC World America, all scheduled to operate out of Miami during the same season.

The cruise line’s expanded deployment in the Caribbean signals a promising boost for the region’s tourism economy, particularly for destinations like St. Maarten that rely heavily on high-volume port traffic. The Port of St. Maarten, known for its efficiency and passenger experience, is expected to see increased footfall and on-island spending from the rerouted sailings.

Bookings for the new itineraries from PortMiami aboard the MSC Meraviglia officially open on August 6, 2025. Travel agencies, cruise partners, and local businesses in St. Maarten are encouraged to prepare for the renewed influx of visitors expected between late 2026 and early 2027.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-to-benefit-from-msc-cruises-shift-to-miami-for-2026-27-season