St. Maarten to fete its seniors on International Day of the Elderly | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten will fete its senior citizens on October 1, 2025, with heartfelt celebrations for the International Day of the Elderly, organized by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA). This year’s observance features two major highlights dedicated to honoring the island’s elderly citizens and their invaluable contributions to society.

The first event will be the Recognition of Centenarians, where three of Sint Maarten’s oldest citizens will be presented with gifts in tribute to their extraordinary lives and enduring legacy. Later that day, the festivities continue with a Celebration Dinner at the historic Emilio’s Restaurant, gathering approximately 200 guests—95 percent of whom will be seniors—for an evening of honor, reflection, and joy.

To ensure broad participation, invitations to the Celebration Dinner will be available through the Community Help Desks in Cole Bay, Dutch Quarter, St. Peters, and Hope Estate. Seniors must present valid identification when registering, and invitations will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Minister of VSA, the Honorable Richinel Brug, expressed his pride in leading this year’s celebrations:

“Our seniors are the foundation of our society, and it is our duty to ensure that they age with dignity and respect. The week of activities is not only a celebration of their lives and contributions but also a step toward building a sustainable framework that safeguards their future. I encourage our community to participate, honor our elders, and help us create a society where seniors feel valued, supported, and included.”

The Ministry of VSA warmly invites the entire community to take part in recognizing and celebrating Sint Maarten’s seniors on this important occasion.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-to-fete-its-seniors-on-international-day-of-the-elderly