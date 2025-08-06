St. Maarten to welcome world’s largest cruise ship on Sept. 18 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–According to published itineraries, the Port of St. Maarten will welcome the world’s largest cruise ship, Star of the Seas, on its inaugural call to the island on September 18. Operated by Royal Caribbean International, the state-of-the-art vessel is the newest in the cruise line’s groundbreaking Icon Class and represents a major milestone in global cruise tourism.

The Star of the Seas will dock in Philipsburg from approximately 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM as part of a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary departing from Port Canaveral, Florida. Her arrival is expected to bring thousands of guests to the island in what will be one of the most anticipated port calls of the 2025 season.

A sister ship to the Icon of the Seas, which already includes St. Maarten as a regular port of call, the Star of the Seas builds on the success of the Icon Class and pushes the boundaries of cruise ship innovation. At more than 250,000 gross tons and capable of carrying over 7,000 passengers and crew, it is officially the largest cruise ship in the world, featuring next-generation amenities, family-centric experiences, and advanced environmental technologies.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-to-welcome-worlds-largest-cruise-ship-on-sept-18