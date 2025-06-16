St. Maarten Tourism Bureau to launch Salt & Soul Magazine: A Celebration of Our Culture, People, Heritage & Lifestyle | Government of Sint Maarten

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Salt & Soul, an inspiring new magazine currently in development that will go beyond the surface to showcase the true essence of St. Maarten. More than just a publication, Salt & Soul will be a vibrant celebration of St. Maarten’s rich culture, proud heritage, diverse communities, lively island lifestyle, and storied history.

From captivating narratives to striking imagery, this high-quality, full-color magazine will reflect the true spirit of St. Maarten—highlighting cultural traditions, historical landmarks, untold stories, and the people who continue to shape the island’s identity.

Salt & Soul is designed for a wide audience, including tourists, residents, investors, business leaders, and students who seek a deeper, more authentic connection to the destination. The magazine will spotlight local voices and experiences while also serving as a powerful platform for the promotion of local entrepreneurship.

In a meaningful effort to uplift the local business community, STB is extending an exclusive opportunity to four local entrepreneurs and creatives to have their stories told and their products and services featured complimentarily in the inaugural issue of Salt & Soul. This initiative aims to celebrate the passion, resilience, and innovation that define St. Maarten’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“Salt & Soul represents a beautiful step forward in how we tell the St. Maarten story, not just to visitors, but to the world. It’s a platform that celebrates our culture, our creativity, and the resilience of our people. I applaud the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau for this initiative, which not only strengthens our destination branding but also uplifts local entrepreneurs and voices that deserve to be heard. This is nation branding in its most authentic form,” stated Honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

Once launched, the magazine will be distributed island-wide at key locations such as Princess Juliana International Airport, Port St. Maarten, hotels, marinas, government offices, school libraries, and premier businesses throughout the island. A digital edition will also be accessible via the official tourism website: www.vacationstmaarten.com.

“We warmly invite businesses to be part of this exciting journey by sponsoring space in Salt & Soul. This is your chance to be featured among the island’s best, while helping us share the powerful story of St. Maarten’s heritage and hospitality,” stated Director of Tourism May-Ling Chun.

For sponsorship inquiries or to learn how your business can be featured, please contact Project Leader and Marketing Officer Luis Hurtault at Luis.Hurtault@sintmaartengov.org or +1 (721) 549-0200.

Together, let’s tell the St. Maarten story, one page at a time.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/St–Maarten-Tourism-Bureau-to-launch-Salt-&-Soul-Magazine-A-Celebration-of-Our-Culture-People-Heritage-Lifestyle.aspx