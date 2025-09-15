St. Maarten Under-17 team secures opening victory against Anguilla | The Peoples Tribune

CUL DE SAC–St. Maarten’s Under-17 cricket team delivered an impressive performance on Sunday, September 14, at the Caribe Lumber Ball Park, defeating the Under-17 cricket selection team from Anguilla’s Blue Dolphins Cricket Club in the opening match of a three-game friendly tournament series.

Led by captain Parsnam Richie Singh, the St. Maarten squad began the day with a prayer, setting a tone of focus, discipline, and unity that carried throughout the match. Their determination and teamwork were rewarded with a convincing win that brought pride and excitement to the local cricket community.

Anguilla Under 17 Team scored 112 all out in 31 overs. St. Maarten Under 17 team scored 120-1 in 13 overs.

This victory is more than just a strong start to the series; it highlights the depth of talent developing in St. Maarten. Several players on the U17 team previously represented the island at the Leeward Islands Games in Trinidad and continue to hone their skills through training in Antigua. Following the developmental pathway established by international cricketers such as Keacy Carty of St. Maarten, these young athletes are gaining the experience and exposure needed to take their game to the next level.

“This is only the beginning,” said a spokesperson for the team. “Many of these boys are destined to represent St. Maarten on some of the biggest cricket grounds in the world. Their commitment to training, discipline, and teamwork shows us just how bright the future of St. Maarten cricket really is.”

The friendly series continues with two more matches, offering fans the opportunity to witness firsthand the energy, skill, and passion of St. Maarten’s future cricket stars.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-under-17-team-secures-opening-victory-against-anguilla