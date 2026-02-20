St. Maarten youth athlete earns Dutch Cross-Country Podium | The Peoples Tribune

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands–Simon Marcus van Iersel, an 11-year-old athlete originally from St. Maarten, recently captured third place overall in the Almere Cross Cup Championship (U14 category), finishing ahead of more than 100 competitors. The podium result capped a strong cross-country season in which Simon progressed from a seventh-place finish in November to consistent top-three contention by February.

Continues below..

Simon is a member of one of the Netherlands’ most prestigious athletics clubs, based at the Nike Arena. His track and field journey began in St. Maarten under the guidance of Coach Abdul of the Dynamics Athletic Club, alongside his wife Javea, who recognized Simon’s potential early and supported his development through high-level training and competition.

By age 10, Simon was already training with elite runners aged 13 and above. His early exposure included representing his club at competitions in Anguilla and participating in local meets on both the French and Dutch sides of the island. Supporters credit that environment for building the discipline and mental toughness that now defines his racing, shaped by years of running alongside older, faster athletes.

His 2025 to 2026 cross-country results show steady progress:

Lumièreparkcross (Nov. 9, 2025): 7th place (U14)

Vaartsluisboscross (Dec. 14, 2025): 2nd place (U14)

Almeerderstrandcross (Jan. 25, 2026): 2nd place (U14)

Braambergencross, Almere Cross Cup Championship (Feb. 15, 2026): 3rd place overall (U14)

“That progression from 7th to back-to-back 2nd-place finishes and then to 3rd overall in the championship shows what happens when natural talent meets relentless work ethic,” a representative from his athletics club said. “Simon doesn’t just run, he races with intelligence and heart.”

Football development, from St. Maarten to the Netherlands

Cross-country is only one part of Simon’s athletic profile. His sports foundation started on the football fields of St. Maarten, where he played for the RISC Takers Football Club. From early on, he played one age group above his own, not due to pressure, but because coaches said his football intelligence set him apart. Coaches Joeri, Anton, Michael, Loen Brown, and Frank are credited with recognizing his ability and supporting his growth.

After moving to the Netherlands, Simon joined FC Victoria, one of the country’s oldest football clubs, founded in 1893. Having missed official trials, he was placed on team 12-4, which is currently competing in the First Class, described as a historic achievement for the club. After six months, he was invited to train and play with team 13-2, which competes in the Hoofd Klasse, one of the highest youth divisions in Dutch football.

Balancing elite football with competitive cross-country requires discipline, time management, and physical and mental resilience, qualities Simon is described as demonstrating daily.

Continues below..

Young entrepreneur behind SMVI Legacy

Alongside school and training, Simon launched SMVI Legacy, a custom shin guard business built around the idea that footballers can carry their identity, heritage, and story onto the pitch. The concept, created by Simon, has grown from a bedroom project into a brand that has already shipped international orders, including to St. Maarten.

Each order is customized and can include personal photos, names, jersey numbers, national flags, and motivational messages. Simon’s mother, who grew up in one of Jamaica’s toughest neighborhoods, helps manage day-to-day operations, while emphasizing that the business vision and drive are Simon’s.

The brand recently drew attention when Chovanie Amatkarijo, a member of the St. Maarten Senior National Football Team who plays professionally in Europe, purchased a custom pair featuring the St. Maarten flag. Born in the Netherlands to a St. Maarten father, Aron Bastiaan Blijden, and a Surinamese mother, Chovanie chose to represent St. Maarten internationally. His decision to wear the flag on his shin guards is presented as reflecting the SMVI Legacy theme of pride, heritage, and identity.

Message to young athletes

Asked what he wants young people in St. Maarten and the Caribbean to know, Simon said: “It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what people say you can’t do. If you work hard and believe in yourself, you can achieve anything.”

At 11 years old, Simon is building a profile across sport and business: podium cross-country finishes, high-level youth football, and an early entrepreneurial venture. “From the Field to the Future” is how his path is described, spanning athletics, football, business, and beyond.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-youth-athlete-earns-dutch-cross-country-podium