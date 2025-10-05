St. Maarten’s First cheerleading camp to foster discipline, body positivity, strong social skills | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Reason for Hope Foundation has announced a groundbreaking initiative to empower young girls across Sint Maarten: the island’s first-ever Cheerleading Camp, scheduled for October 17–19, 2025 at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium.

This three-day camp will welcome girls aged 8 to 18 and will be led by professional cheerleading coaches from overseas. Participants will learn the fundamentals of cheerleading, including stunting, tumbling, jumps, and cheer basics. The program also focuses on building confidence, leadership, teamwork, and resilience through a structured and supportive environment.

According to the Foundation, Sint Maarten currently has no formal cheerleading programs, making this camp a historic first for the island. The initiative aims to introduce cheerleading as a new sport for local youth while encouraging discipline, body positivity, and strong social skills.

“The Cheerleading Camp is more than athletic training. It’s an opportunity to shape confident young women who support each other, stay active, and grow as leaders,” a representative of the Foundation said.

The Reason for Hope Foundation has also organized previous youth sports programs, including a successful basketball camp hosted by coaches Shabaz Buchanan and Dede Michelle, which focused on developing fundamental basketball skills among aspiring players.

In addition to the camp, the Foundation will officially launch on October 9, 2025, with a ceremony at Carl’s and Sons Conference Center starting at 7:00 p.m. The launch event will bring together athletes, sports enthusiasts, and those interested in sports tourism. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Foundation’s team, learn about upcoming outreach initiatives, and hear about future plans to bring scouts to Sint Maarten to help local athletes pursue opportunities abroad.

The Cheerleading Camp registration fee is $50, with same-day registration available.

For registration and further information, visit the Reason for Hope Foundation’s online portal or scan the QR code provided on official event materials.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maartens-first-cheerleading-camp-to-foster-discipline-body-positivity-strong-social-skills