St. Maarten’s Jamal Cummins Sr. builds reputation on U.S. Baseball officiating stage | The Peoples Tribune

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA–St. Maarten continues to shine on the international sporting stage as one of its own, Jamal Cummins Sr., was selected to officiate at several high-level baseball tournaments across the United States, further cementing his growing reputation as a top-tier umpire.

Cummins recently served as an umpire at the prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) College Baseball Championship in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held from April 25–28. The tournament featured top collegiate programs from across the U.S., and his selection reflects the confidence organizers have in his professionalism, consistency, and command of the game.

Building on that accomplishment, Cummins was also selected to officiate the Tennessee Junior College (JUCO) Play-In Tournament, on April 29 through May 1 and the NCCAA Regional Tournament Championship in Toccoa Falls, Georgia from May 4-6…..another significant opportunity that places him among a respected group of officials at the collegiate level.

A proud “son of the soil,” Cummins has steadily developed an impressive officiating résumé. Since beginning his collegiate umpiring career in 2024, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.

His experience extends well beyond the college ranks. In 2021, Jamal officiated the Alabama High School State Baseball Championship, a milestone that highlighted his ability to perform on a major stage. He has consistently been selected for numerous championship tournaments throughout the United States, earning respect among peers and coaches alike.

Cummins views these recent selections as both an honor and a stepping stone toward higher levels of collegiate baseball officiating. With aspirations to continue rising through the ranks, he remains dedicated to sharpening his skills and representing St. Maarten with pride.

His achievements serve as a source of inspiration for the island, demonstrating that St. Maarten’s impact on the global sports community extends beyond athletes to include officials who uphold the integrity of the game.

As Jamal continues his upward trajectory, the people of St. Maarten will undoubtedly be following closely, confident that he will continue to represent the island with distinction on every field he steps onto.

‍Photo caption: Jamal Cummins Sr. pictured far right in group picture with fellow umpires

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maartens-jamal-cummins-sr-builds-reputation-on-u-s-baseball-officiating-stage