St. Maarten’s Jamie Lynch graduates from NYU Tandon with Civil Engineering degree | The Peoples Tribune

NEW YORK/GREAT BAY–Jamie Lynch, a St. Maarten student whose academic journey reflected discipline, resilience and ambition, graduated from New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering as part of the Class of 2026.

NYU is one of the most recognized private research universities in the United States, known globally for its academic standards, competitive admissions and international reach. it is widely regarded among the country’s leading universities, and its Tandon School of Engineering in Brooklyn has earned a strong reputation for engineering, technology, research and innovation.

For Jamie, graduation from NYU Tandon marked the completion of a journey that began years earlier in St. Maarten and was shaped by family support, early academic promise, major life changes and personal loss.

Born on August 27, 2004, Jamie began her education at the Methodist Agogic Centre, John A. Gumbs Campus, where she became valedictorian. She later attended Learning Unlimited, where she quickly distinguished herself academically, earning class awards semester after semester and establishing herself as one of the school’s standout students.

Her interest in studying in the United States became stronger after a Christmas trip to New York during her ninth-grade year, following Hurricane Irma. At the time, she had her sights set on attending an Ivy League school and was considering law as her preferred field of study.

In October 2018, Jamie and her family visited several universities, including Yale, Harvard and MIT. In February 2019, they continued the college search with visits to Columbia, Princeton, Adelphi University, and New York University. It was during the visit to NYU that the possibility of studying there became more serious.

By January 2022, as Jamie prepared for college applications, school counselors reportedly felt that her ambitions were very high and encouraged her to consider historically Black colleges and universities. Her family, however, continued to support her goals. Jamie applied broadly and was accepted to 12 universities.

After becoming valedictorian at Learning Unlimited, Jamie initially waited on NYU, where her application was still pending. She was later accepted for the spring 2022 semester. Not wanting to remain at home until that time, she attended the University of Connecticut for one semester before transferring to NYU.

At NYU, Jamie’s academic path evolved. Her exposure to the field led her to change her major to civil engineering, a decision that ultimately shaped her undergraduate career. During her time at the university, she also experienced life in New York, completed a semester in Italy, and became involved in engineering research and student leadership.

Jamie served as President of the NYU Earthquake Engineering Research Institute and was featured by NYU Tandon as “Brooklyn Made.” Her profile highlighted her as a member of the Class of 2026 and a Bachelor of Science graduate in Civil Engineering.

Her journey was also marked by personal loss. In June 2023, while Jamie was pursuing her studies at NYU, her mother passed away. According to her family, Jamie carried the lessons her mother taught her throughout the remainder of her college experience. She wore her mother’s ashes around her neck as a reminder of her purpose and the work ahead of her. Her purple NYU graduation gown also held special meaning, as purple was her mother’s favorite color.

Jamie’s father, Henry Lynch, described her journey as one of resilience, gratitude and community. He said the support of family and friends helped raise and guide her, while Jamie continued to show compassion and appreciation for those around her.

In addition to her academic achievements, Jamie is also an avid runner. She participated in an Ironman competition last September and was featured on this year’s Ironman poster, adding another accomplishment to a young life already defined by determination and balance.

Jamie Lynch’s graduation from NYU Tandon stands as a proud moment for her family, her school community and St. Maarten. Her story reflects what can happen when talent is matched with support, perseverance and the courage to pursue ambitious goals.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maartens-jamie-lynch-graduates-from-nyu-tandon-with-civil-engineering-degree