St. Maarten’s tourist levy proposal now with Council of Advice, Caribbean doing same | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–In an invited comment on Monday, Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs said that the proposal for St. Maarten’s new tourist levy is currently with the Council of Advice, following an earlier review by the Social Economic Council (SER). The Minister noted that if the Council recommends changes or additions to the draft, government will more than likely adapt where necessary to ensure the measure is properly finalized.

The proposal, which aims to introduce a visitor’s tax of Xcg 27 (USD 15) for adults and Xcg 18 (USD 10) for minors, was first submitted to the SER for its formal opinion. That advice has since been forwarded to the Council of Advice for legal and technical review, in line with the legislative process.

The target for implementing the new levy is January 1, 2026, though this date can always be extended depending on the process. The Minister is adamant that the revenue will be vital in strengthening public finances and supporting services that depend heavily on sustainable funding.

The Committee for Financial Supervision (CFT) has also stressed the importance of the measure, warning that balancing the 2026 budget will be difficult without the new stream of revenue.

“The introduction of a fair and transparent tourist levy is necessary for St. Maarten’s long-term financial health. We want to ensure it is done properly, and with the advice of the Council of Advice, we will be in a position to move forward responsibly,” Minister Gumbs stated.

St. Maarten is not alone in implementing new fees in the Caribbean. Across the Caribbean, governments are introducing new fees, taxes, and tariffs aimed at strengthening revenue from the tourism sector.

Bahamas– Beginning in 2025, cruise passengers face new departure taxes: US $23 from regular ports, US $25 from private ports, and US $30 on larger vessels with non-domestic passengers. In addition, stricter tax compliance now applies to cruise lines operating private islands. Yacht and private vessel cruising and anchoring fees were also increased, ranging from US $500 to US $3,000 depending on vessel length. Credit card fees on departure began increasing in 2024, with two additional levies introduced: a $5 tourism environmental tax and a $2 tourism enhancement tax, aimed at environmental protection and tourism development.

Cayman Islands– A new $42 fee for cruise passengers was introduced in 2025, aimed at bolstering tourism infrastructure and funding local initiatives.

Dominican Republic– From November 1, 2023, passengers departing from Dominican airports began paying slightly higher airport charges. The funds collected are earmarked for upgrades to key facilities, including Las Américas and Punta Cana airports.

Barbados– Starting in 2025, major booking platforms such as Airbnb and Expedia will collect a 10% Shared Economy Levy directly from guests. Meanwhile, the Air Travel and Tourism Development Fee for regional travelers has been reduced from US $35 to US $20 for a one-year period, easing the cost of intra-Caribbean travel. A proposed car rental tax has been delayed until October 2025.

Jamaica– Airport passenger service fees will be gradually increased between 2026 and 2030. By the end of the adjustment period, passengers departing Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport and Montego Bay will pay more than US $60 in fees, funding a US $200 million airport modernization program.

Antigua & Barbuda– Since April 2025, visitors are required to complete a new digital Arrival and Departure form. The QR-code based system streamlines entry and provides government with faster oversight of tourism data, including the ability to adjust fee collection in real time.

Taken together, these developments reflect a broader shift across the Caribbean: placing greater emphasis on visitor contributions through fees and levies to fund infrastructure, improve compliance, and support sustainable growth. Travelers to the region will increasingly face additional charges, while destinations work to balance competitiveness with the need for reliable tourism revenue.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maartens-tourist-levy-proposal-now-with-council-of-advice-caribbean-doing-same