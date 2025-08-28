St. Martin Community Invited to “Feelin’ Hot!” Climate Resilience Event | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–On Friday, August 29, 2025, residents of St. Martin are invited to take part in an evening of learning, dialogue, and celebration focused on one of today’s most urgent challenges: rising heat. The island will play a central role in “Feelin’ Hot!”, a Caribbean-driven research initiative designed to strengthen climate resilience across the region.

Over the past year, local researcher Sahar Thomson interviewed 101 St. Martiners—from primary school teachers and caregivers to young people and seniors over 65—about how increasing temperatures affect their daily lives. Combined with satellite-generated heat maps, these personal stories reveal how land-surface temperatures are shifting across the island and what that means for health, comfort, and resilience. The results will be presented publicly on August 29 at the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation, where community members are welcome to drop in anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to explore the findings.

The evening will go beyond sharing scientific data. It will provide space for reflection and discussion, while also featuring music, refreshments, and opportunities for residents to connect around a shared concern for the island’s future. By blending research with community experience, the event highlights how climate change is already shaping daily life in St. Martin.

“Feelin’ Hot!” is supported by the UNESCO National Commissions of Sint Maarten and Aruba, and forms part of a four-island project spanning Aruba, Curaçao, Jamaica, and St. Martin. Its tools are designed to guide decision-making in key areas such as public health, education, and urban planning. Led by Caribbean researchers Oriana Wouters (Aruba) and Muskaan Khemani (Curaçao), the initiative seeks to ensure that climate data is both practical and accessible.

Friday’s event is an important step in that mission: bringing knowledge directly to the people it serves. Everyone is encouraged to attend, join the conversation, and contribute to shaping how St. Martin adapts and thrives in a warming world.

