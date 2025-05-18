St. Peters SDA and Health Minister Brug Honor Nurses During Nurses Week 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, the St. Peters Seventh-day Adventist Health Ministry, in

collaboration with Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Hon.

Richinel Brug, hosted a heartfelt celebration in honor of Nurses Week 2025. The event, held

at the St. Peters SDA Church, recognized and celebrated the unwavering dedication and

service of nurses across the island of St. Maarten.

Nurses from various healthcare institutions were honored for their critical role in the health

and well-being of the community. Head nurses from the St. Maarten Medical Center

(SMMC) and major facilities such as the St. Martin’s Home, St. John’s Home, St. Basilia

Center, Mental Health Foundation, District Nursing Services, the Ambulance Department,

and the Prison Health Services were each presented with commemorative plaques and

cups as tokens of appreciation.

A major highlight of the event was the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Nurse

Brunilda Illidge, one of St. Maarten’s pioneering nurses. Affectionately known as the

“Mother of Nurses,” Nurse Illidge has made a profound impact on the island’s healthcare

landscape. Born in Aruba, she is a proud mother of three daughters and grandmother to

five grandchildren.

Nurse Illidge is a dynamic Registered Nurse and energetic Nursing Instructor. She is widely

respected for being trustworthy, loving, and highly motivated. Her students praise her for

encouraging critical thinking and professionalism. Known for her ethical standards and

civic-mindedness, she consistently demonstrates effective cross-cultural communication

and a readiness to support others. Her no-nonsense attitude is balanced by a deep

commitment to mentorship and excellence in nursing education.

The event was coordinated by Health Minister Erica Davis, Health Leader of the St. Peters

SDA Church, whose dedication and organizational efforts contributed greatly to the

success of the program. Her leadership, along with the collaboration of the Honorable

Miniter, ensured that the contributions of nurses were recognized in a meaningful and

memorable way.

This Nurses Week celebration was not only a tribute to individual achievements but also a

collective acknowledgment of the dedication and sacrifices made by nurses, especially in

recent challenging times. The organizers extended heartfelt thanks to all the nurses for

their tireless efforts and devotion to serving the people of St. Maarten.

A special thank-you was also given to everyone who contributed to making the event a

success—your support was instrumental in honoring our community’s unsung heroes.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/St–Peters-SDA-and-Health-Minister-Brug-Honor-Nurses-During-Nurses-Week-2025.aspx