Stabbing and shooting near the Jocelyn Arndell Festival village | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at approximately 3:15 am several police patrols were dispatched to the Jocelyn Arndell Festival village, after receiving several calls that a serious incident had taken place there, shortly after the Cooler Fete event which was held there and which was well attended.

According to reports at least two persons had sustained injuries. On arrival the investigating officers learned that one male was stabbed and shortly after another male was shot.

It is not yet clear as to what actually led to both victims being injured.

Both victims were treated on the scene by paramedics and then transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center due to the seriousness of their injuries. Both victims are presently undergoing treatment at the SMMC and their conditions are serious but stable.

Officers from both the Detective department and Forensic department were at the scene of crime

collecting evidence and gathering information in order to determine what actually transpired.

The police is urging the general public or anyone who was present at the Cooler Feteevent and may have information, to kindly come forward and assist by providing information that can help in this investigation.

Information can be provided through the following numbers or email:

Emergency number: 911

Non- emergency number: +1721-5422222

Anonymous Tip line: 9300

The investigation continues.

