STAT: Consumer prices stable in Q1 2026, though gasoline rose 5% year-on-year | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Consumer prices in St. Maarten remained relatively stable during the first quarter of 2026, even as gasoline prices rose by 5.0 percent and diesel prices increased by 10.8 percent compared to the same period in 2025, according to the Department of Statistics (STAT).

STAT reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of everyday costs, reached 115.78 in Q1 2026. This represents a modest increase of 0.43 percent compared to Q4 2025, when the CPI stood at 115.28, and a year-on-year increase of 0.66 percent compared to Q1 2025, when the CPI was 115.02.

The Department explained that while fuel prices remain a major concern for residents, the overall CPI was kept stable by offsetting movements in other categories. STAT noted that CPI prices are collected during the first two weeks of each month, followed by validation in the third or fourth week. A fuel price surge began after the second week of March, coinciding with the war in Iran, meaning Q1 2026 inflation was not affected as heavily as might have been expected. Lower housing-related costs, including the entry of more affordable apartments into the market, also helped ease overall price pressure.

For the first quarter of 2026, the CPI rose by 0.43 percent compared to the previous quarter, signaling only a slight upward movement at the start of the year. Several key categories, which carry the largest influence on the index, moved in different directions.

The Housing, Water and Energy category, which carries the largest weight in the CPI at 36.1 percent, increased by 0.57 percent compared to Q4 2025. This was driven by higher actual rentals, maintenance and dwelling repairs. However, on a year-on-year basis, the category declined by 1.57 percent, mainly due to lower electricity, gas and other fuel costs.

The Transport category, with a weight of 14.6 percent, increased by 0.68 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.45 percent year-on-year. STAT said the annual increase was led by transport services, particularly air transport, which increased by 13.88 percent.

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages category rose by 0.78 percent compared to Q4 2025 and 1.29 percent compared to Q1 2025. The increases were led by food products, vegetables and meat, while the category was partly offset by a 5.75 percent decline in milk, cheese and eggs.

Meanwhile, Miscellaneous Goods and Services declined by 0.65 percent quarter-on-quarter and 1.00 percent year-on-year. The decrease was linked mainly to lower prices in personal care, personal effects and certain financial services.

STAT highlighted fuel prices as a key driver of public concern during the quarter. Compared to Q4 2025, gasoline prices increased by 6.8 percent, while diesel prices rose by 9.8 percent. On a year-on-year basis, gasoline prices were up 5.0 percent, while diesel prices increased by 10.8 percent.

Despite these increases, the overall CPI remained moderate. STAT explained that the fuel clause recorded a modest 0.53 percent quarter-on-quarter increase but declined by 16 percent year-on-year, helping to reduce inflationary pressure. The heavily weighted Housing, Water and Energy category also recorded a year-on-year decline, contributing to the modest overall CPI increase of 0.66 percent in Q1 2026.

STAT said the results reflect balanced price movements across essential categories, with increases in transport, food and some housing-related costs being offset by declines in other areas.

A copy of the report will be published on the STAT website at stats.sintmaartengov.org. For additional information, the public may contact the Department of Statistics atstatinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/stat-consumer-prices-stable-in-q1-2026-though-gasoline-rose-5-year-on-year