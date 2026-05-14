Statia Governor Francis calls for decorum, respect after May 7 Island Council meeting | The Peoples Tribune

ST. EUSTATIUS–Island Governor of Statia, Her Excellency Alida Francis has issued a formal reflection following the public Island Council meeting held on May 7, 2026, calling attention to the importance of democratic deliberation, public administration, institutional responsibility, decorum and the procedures that support the orderly conduct of public meetings.

The reflection consists of two letters dated May 13, 2026: one addressed to the Island Council and one addressed to Island Commissioners Rechelline Leerdam and Ruben Merkman.

In the letter to the Island Council, the Island Governor wrote that, in her constitutional role within the public administration of St. Eustatius, she considered it important to reflect on the standards, values and institutional responsibilities that accompany public office. Following the May 7 public meeting of the Island Council, she said she felt compelled to respectfully and carefully share observations regarding the tone and conduct displayed during portions of the deliberations.

The Island Governor emphasized that the democratic process must always leave room for strong opinions, political disagreement, criticism and passionate debate. She noted that the Island Council forms the heart of local democracy and that its members must be able to speak openly and freely on matters affecting the people of St. Eustatius.

At the same time, she stressed that public office carries solemn responsibilities. Members of the Island Council, she stated, do not merely occupy political positions, but serve as representatives of the people and as guardians of the integrity and dignity of democratic governance.

The Island Governor also referred to the oath and declaration that Island Council members are required to take pursuant to Article 15 of the WolBES. She said the oath is not a ceremonial formality, but reflects the constitutional expectation that elected representatives exercise their office with integrity, dignity, respect for democratic institutions and awareness of the exemplary role they hold within society.

Her reflection also cited the constitutional framework within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, noting that public discourse must remain anchored in the protection of the rights and dignity of others. While freedom of expression is a cornerstone of democracy, she wrote, constitutional freedoms coexist with constitutional responsibilities. In that context, she referenced Article 7 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which protects freedom of expression, and Article 1, which protects equal treatment and prohibits discrimination.

The Island Governor stated that these constitutional principles are not abstract ideals, but form the ethical and legal foundation upon which public administration and democratic debate must rest. She noted that while there must be room for disagreement, criticism and sharp political confrontation, there remains a clear distinction between robust democratic debate and conduct or expressions that undermine the dignity of persons, institutions, or the respectful character of public governance.

Reflecting on the May 7 meeting, the Island Governor said she experienced certain aspects of the conduct and manner of expression during the proceedings as deeply concerning and inconsistent with the level of decorum and mutual respect that ought to characterize deliberations of the highest representative body of St. Eustatius.

She also noted that the people of St. Eustatius, including young people, closely observe the conduct of their elected representatives. The tone set within the Council chamber, she stated, inevitably influences the broader public discourse within the community. Public office therefore requires restraint, professionalism and awareness that words spoken in the Council chamber carry institutional weight beyond the political moment itself.

The Island Governor made clear that her reflection was not intended as a political response, nor as an attempt to limit democratic debate or criticism. Rather, she said it was offered in the spirit of institutional reflection and constitutional responsibility.

“Healthy democracy flourishes where there is space for differing opinions, but it flourishes best where those differences are expressed with civility, respect, and recognition of the dignity of all persons,” the Island Governor wrote.

In her letter to the Island Commissioners, the Island Governor addressed the importance of maintaining proper Island Council procedure, decorum and mutual respect during public meetings of the Island Council. She noted that the Island Council is the highest representative democratic body of the Public Entity and that its meetings carry institutional significance.

According to the Island Governor, meetings of the Island Council must be conducted in accordance with the applicable rules of order and established principles of procedure. These procedural safeguards, she stated, are not mere formalities, but exist to ensure orderly, respectful and effective democratic deliberation.

She emphasized the importance of allowing members of the Island Council to complete their contributions without interruption, and of ensuring that exchanges during meetings take place through the intervention of the Chairperson, in accordance with the applicable Rules of Procedure of the Island Council. Respect for the authority of the Chairperson and adherence to orderly speaking procedures, she said, are essential elements of good governance and institutional professionalism.

The Island Governor further noted that the manner in which public debate is conducted remains important. Tone and conduct during public meetings, she stated, contribute directly to public confidence in the functioning of government and the democratic institutions of St. Eustatius.

She expressed hope that all participants in future Island Council meetings will continue to contribute to a respectful, orderly and professional atmosphere that reflects the dignity of the offices held and the constitutional responsibilities entrusted to public institutions.

“Our island is strongest when democratic disagreement is accompanied by mutual respect,” the Island Governor stated in her reflection to the Island Council. “Even in moments of tension, we must continue to demonstrate that public leadership can be exercised with dignity, wisdom and care for the community we collectively serve.”

In the interest of transparency and public information, the letters have been made publicly available.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/statia-governor-francis-calls-for-decorum-respect-after-may-7-island-council-meeting