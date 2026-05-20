Statia recognised as First Dutch Caribbean island to join Blue Planet Alliance Fellowship | The Peoples Tribune

Representatives of the Statia Government and St. Eustatius Utility Company (STUCO) recently participated in the Blue Planet Alliance Fellowship Program in Honolulu, Hawai‘i, from May 9 to 16, 2026. Statia was recognised as the first island within the Dutch Caribbean to participate in the fellowship program.

The fellowship brought together island governments, utility representatives, energy professionals, and sustainability leaders to exchange practical knowledge on renewable energy, energy security, and climate resilience. This recognition reflects the progress already made in Statia’s energy transition and the island’s continued commitment to reducing dependence on fossil fuels and building a more resilient energy future.

The Blue Planet Alliance Fellowship Program supports islands in moving toward renewable energy. While the programme works within a broader 2045 renewable energy goal, STUCO, with the support of the government, has committed to the more ambitious target of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2030. This commitment forms part of the Clean Energy for European Union Islands (CE4EUI) 30 for 2030 programme and was officially presented by Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba during the March 2026 meeting in Brussels.

During the fellowship, delegates took part in workshops, technical sessions, policy discussions, planning sessions, and field visits focused on renewable energy policy, project development, financing, technology, and practical ways to put energy transition plans into action.

As part of the closing sessions, Statia delivered its official island presentation outlining the island’s vision, opportunities, and roadmap toward achieving 100% renewable energy by 2030. The presentation highlighted Statia’s ongoing sustainability efforts, its participation in the Clean Energy for European Union Islands 30 for 2030 programme, and its commitment to a cleaner, more secure, and more resilient energy future.

The fellowship also provided an opportunity for Statia to strengthen international partnerships and learn from other island communities facing similar energy and climate challenges. These exchanges allowed participating islands to share experiences, discuss practical solutions, and explore approaches that can support renewable energy development in small island settings.

Participation in the fellowship marks an important step in supporting Statia’s energy transition. The knowledge, expertise, and relationships gained through the programme will contribute to ongoing efforts to expand renewable energy, strengthen energy security, reduce fossil fuel dependence, and protect the island’s environment.

The government extends its appreciation to the organisers of the Blue Planet Alliance Fellowship Program for facilitating meaningful dialogue and cooperation among island communities committed to building a cleaner and more sustainable future.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/statia-recognised-as-first-dutch-caribbean-island-to-join-blue-planet-alliance-fellowship