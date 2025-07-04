Staying safe this Summer. Stay Hydrated, Apply Sunscreen and be Mindful of Swimming Safety | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – With schools now closed and the summer holiday season well underway, the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) would like to offer some safety wellness tips to ensure a safe and healthy beach or pool day.

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water. Apply sunscreen with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) 30 or higher every two hours in order to protect your skin from getting damaged.

Prevent accidental drowning by not being caught off guard by being mindful of swimming safety measures. One of the biggest risks is when people become too relaxed or get distracted.

CPS Section Youth Health Care from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) is calling on parents, guardians and all others who plan to visit our beaches, and those making use of swimming pools, to remain vigilant for the summer holiday season as potential hazards are entirely preventable.

Globally, the highest drowning rates occur among children aged 1-4 years, followed by children aged 5-9 years.

Always ensure children are constantly supervised by a responsible adult when around water: whether near a beach, swimming pool or bathtub, adult supervision is necessary to ensure that children can enjoy water safely. It is critical for supervising adults to remain vigilant and avoid distractions so that they can respond quickly if a child needs help.

The six interventions are: train bystanders in safe rescue and resuscitation; install barriers controlling access to water; provide safe places away from water for pre-school children with capable childcare; and teach school-age children basic swimming, water safety and safe rescue skills.

Learning basic swimming and water safety skills greatly reduces the risk of drowning. This is particularly important for children aged six (6) years and above. Not only is swimming a skill for life, but it is also a great way to stay fit and active.

It is important to drink water regularly even when not feeling thirsty. Drink water throughout the day to prevent dehydration.

As mentioned before, use sunscreen with a high SPF. You can also wear protective clothing such as hats and Ultraviolet (UV) protective clothing which offers additional protection from the sun’s harmful rays.

Seek shade and take breaks from direct sunlight. Protect your eyes by wearing sunglasses that block UV rays. Use lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from sunburn.​

