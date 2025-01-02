Steering the Ship: Egbert Doran’s Vision for National Alliance’s | The Peoples Tribune

Next Chapter

Member of Parliament Egbert Jurendy Doran assumes the leadership of the National Alliance at a time of transition and opportunity for both the party and the people of St. Maarten. His appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for the island’s largest legacy party. Doran’s rise to leadership has been shaped by years of experience and a commitment to service, yet it also comes with the weight of addressing internal party dynamics, adapting to the demands of younger generations, and delivering solutions to the country’s most pressing issues.

Doran steps into his role as leader of the National Alliance in the unyielding shadow of party stalwarts. The Alliance finds itself confronting the realities of a younger, digitally savvy, and reform-driven membership. Typically, in modern politics, such new voices demand a leadership style that embraces innovation, transparency, and swift action, qualities not always associated with legacy politics.

Doran, in his early thirties, is uniquely positioned to bridge this divide, but leading a party with deep-rooted traditions poses an entirely different challenge. The perception that some of the party’s elder statesmen may be hesitant to cede influence casts a subtle but unmistakable tension over his leadership. While very few publicly questions his capabilities, whispers of cautious reservation linger.

The next party convention, though widely expected to endorse Doran unopposed, serves as a litmus test for the shifting dynamics within the National Alliance. To date, no credible opposition to his leadership has emerged, but in politics, certainty is elusive. A dramatic event, whether a sharp internal disagreement, an external political scandal, or a groundswell of dissent from unexpected quarters, could alter the trajectory.

Doran’s challenge is not merely to lead but to harmonize. He must reassure the stalwarts that their contributions and wisdom remain invaluable while inspiring younger members to see his leadership as the bridge to their ambitions. It’s a delicate dance between honoring the past and steering boldly into the future.

This is about leadership. Leadership at a time when many blame his predecessor for bringing the Alliance to its lowest point in years, which he now has to rebuild. Leadership at a time when the electorate seems uninterested in the politics of the past, and craves realistic solutions for their future and that of their children and grandchildren. Leadership that holds itself accountable. This is more than a transition; it is a reckoning with what leadership must look like in a rapidly changing world.

In this interview, Doran speaks about his vision for the National Alliance, his leadership philosophy, and his hopes for St. Maarten’s future. He reflects on the lessons learned from his political journey, his efforts to strike a balance between tradition and progress, and the importance of fostering trust and collaboration. As St. Maarten faces critical decisions about its path forward, Doran’s perspective offers a glimpse into how he intends to steer his party toward a more unified and prosperous future.

What does being appointed the leader of the National Alliance mean to you?

Being chosen as Deputy Leader in 2023 was already a tremendous honor, and stepping into the role of leader after the resignation of my predecessor is something I take very seriously. It’s a role that represents the trust and hope our supporters and party members have placed in me. For me, leadership is about service, serving the people, representing their needs, and helping guide the party to build a better St. Maarten.

How would you describe your leadership style, and how will it shape the National Alliance?

I believe in leading through collaboration and results. My style is centered on listening to others, working together, and finding practical solutions. I want to foster a sense of unity and trust within the party and the community because real progress happens when we work as a team.

What lessons have you learned from your time in politics, and how will they guide you?

Three lessons stand out: First, listening to people is the foundation of effective leadership, it helps you truly understand their concerns. Second, resilience is critical because challenges are inevitable. And lastly, say what you mean and mean what you say. Although it may not always be popular, sticking to your word is how you build confidence. These lessons will continue to guide how I lead and make decisions.

Do you feel your age brings a fresh perspective to the party?

I think so, yes. My experiences and understanding of current issues allow me to connect with younger generations. At the same time, I deeply respect the party’s traditions and aim to strike a balance between bringing fresh ideas and honoring our core values.

How confident are you in gaining the support of the party congress?

I’m confident because I believe we share the same vision for the future of St. Maarten. I’ve always tried to lead with transparency and open communication, which I hope resonates with our members and earns their trust.

How will you approach members who don’t fully support your leadership?

It’s important to listen and understand their concerns. I welcome honest conversations, even when we don’t see eye to eye. Trust takes time, but I believe that by focusing on shared goals, we can find common ground and move forward together.

How do you plan to modernize the National Alliance to appeal to younger voters?

We need to meet people where they are, especially online. This means improving our digital presence and crafting policies that address what matters most to young people, like better opportunities in education, employment, entrepreneurship, and home ownership.

What are your strengths as a leader, and what areas do you want to improve?

I’d say my strengths are resilience, honesty, and the ability to see things from different perspectives. I would also say one of my strengths is the fact that I’ve been studying local and regional politics for almost 20 years. This has equipped me with a vast amount of knowledge of past experiences, both good and bad, which allows me to make more informed decisions. At the same time, I’m always working to improve, whether it’s sharpening my negotiation skills or learning from constructive feedback. Growth is a journey, and I’m committed to it.

How do you handle criticism, especially from within the party?

Criticism is part of leadership, and I try to approach it as a learning opportunity. Different perspectives can lead to better decisions, so I always listen, reflect, and take what I can to grow.

What qualities have helped you gain the trust of your party and supporters?

I think it’s my willingness to listen, work hard, and stay true to my word. People know I’m committed to making a real difference, and I think that authenticity resonates with both party members and supporters.

What are the most pressing issues for St. Maarten, and how will you address them?

The key issues are economic growth, education, improving our quality of health care, and infrastructure. I want to push for policies that create more job opportunities, improve our schools, and develop sustainable infrastructure. These are the building blocks for a stronger, more resilient St. Maarten.

How will you balance immediate needs with long-term goals?

It’s about finding the right balance. I’ll address urgent needs quickly while laying the foundation for lasting solutions. As it relates to long-term goals, we as St. Maarten need a strong, comprehensive vision that will guide the country for the coming 10 years. This vision will put us on a path to prosperity for generations to come.

What is your vision for the National Alliance’s future role in St. Maarten?

I want the National Alliance to continue being a party that leads with integrity and adapts to changing times. By combining our traditions with innovative ideas, we can stay relevant and effective. It’s about being both rooted in our values and open to new perspectives.

How will you respect the party’s traditions while driving change?

The National Alliance has a strong foundation, and I intend to build on that while staying open to new ideas. Tradition and innovation can work hand in hand, and I want to ensure that any changes we make honor our past and strengthen our future.

What do you want your leadership and legacy to represent?

I hope to be remembered for my integrity, love, and dedication to positive change. My focus is on bringing people together and inspiring the next generation to carry on the work. Ultimately, I want my leadership to be about creating a positive, lasting impact.

Do you see yourself mentoring future leaders?

Absolutely. Preparing future leaders is crucial for the success of, firstly, the country and, secondly, the party. I want to share what I’ve learned and help others lead with purpose and integrity. It’s about ensuring that the values we stand for continue to guide us into the future.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://www.thepeoplestribunesxm.com