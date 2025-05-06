‘Stop, Drop, and GO’ Firearm Amnesty extended Until May 16 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office have extended the “Stop, Drop, and GO” Firearm Amnesty Programme until Friday, May 16, 2025. This initiative, originally set to end on May 7, is part of ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence and illegal firearm possession across the country.

Under the extended programme, firearm drop-offs will continue to be accepted on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 9:00am and 12:00pm at the Opal Building on Union Road in Cole Bay. However, authorities have confirmed that there will be no drop-off on Wednesday, May 7, and Friday, May 9, due to ongoing investigations.

Additionally, the drop-off location was not open on Monday, May 5, also because of ongoing (shooting) investigations and the closure of Carnival celebrations.

Community members are reminded that firearms must be surrendered unloaded and sealed in a bag or box. No questions will be asked upon surrender, and participants will receive a receipt of surrender without any identifying information being recorded. All surrendered weapons will undergo forensic examination.

Financial incentives of up to Cg. 895 / US $500 remain available for both surrendered firearms and qualifying anonymous tips that lead to the discovery of illegal weapons or ammunition. Tips can be submitted via the Police Tip Line at 9300, and all reports will be handled in strict confidence.

Law enforcement urges the public to take advantage of this extended opportunity to contribute to a safer Sint Maarten. Every firearm surrendered or tip provided helps move the community one step closer to reducing gun violence.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Stop-Drop-and-GO-Firearm-Amnesty-extended-Until-May-16.aspx