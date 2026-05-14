Storytelling initiative helps inmates and youth reflect on choices, change, rehab | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–From 4–7 May 2026, a series of six storytelling sessions was held at Point Blanche Prison and the Miss Lalie Centre (MLC), creating space for individuals in custody and young adults in rehabilitation to reflect on their experiences, choices, and future pathways through storytelling and dialogue.

The initiative, organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) under the Ministry of Justice’s Detention Sector Reform Program (DSRP), used comics and storytelling rooted in the lived experiences of individuals who are or have been incarcerated. Through these sessions, participants engaged with stories that are often untold or underrepresented, exploring themes of incarceration, resilience, identity, accountability, and change.

Facilitated by the Brink Literacy Project, a US-based organization, the sessions centered on comics created by former Brink students. The deeply personal stories resonated strongly with participants, many of whom recognized echoes of their own experiences. This relatability sparked open and thoughtful dialogue around key turning points, influences, and decisions that had shaped their lives.

Since 2015, Brink Literacy Project has worked in prisons, schools, and community spaces across Colorado and the United States, using comics and storytelling to support literacy, reflection, and personal development among marginalized populations.

For many participants, the sessions offered something rare within correctional settings: an opportunity not only to be heard, but to listen inward. Through guided discussions and storytelling exercises, participants explored aspects of their own journeys while engaging in conversations about personal growth, purpose, and the possibility of change. Several described the experience as meaningful and impactful, noting that although the sessions felt short, they left a lasting impression. Many also expressed hope that the initiative could continue and expand in the future.

Honorable Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling visited one of the sessions at the Miss Lalie Centre and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening rehabilitation and reintegration efforts across the justice sector through more constructive and meaningful activities.

During the visit, the Minister interacted with facilitators, staff, and participants and emphasized the importance of creating spaces that encourage reflection, dialogue, and personal development within rehabilitation settings.

“Programs like these remind us that rehabilitation is not only about detention, but also about reflection, growth, accountability, and creating opportunities for change. Storytelling can be a powerful tool for connection and self-reflection, and I would like to see initiatives like this continue to develop within our justice system,” the Minister stated.

To explore future opportunities for the literacy project in Sint Maarten, a session was also held with J&IS probation officers to discuss how the methodology could potentially be integrated into work with inmates both during and after detention. The mission additionally strengthened connections with MECYS and the Sint Maarten Library, opening discussions on broader literacy and community engagement initiatives. As a follow-up, comic books used during the sessions will be donated to Point Blanche Prison, the Miss Lalie Centre, and the Sint Maarten Library.

Through the Detention Sector Reform Program, the Ministry of Justice together with its implementing partner, UNODC, continue working to strengthen prison management, expand constructive activities within detention settings, and promote pathways that support rehabilitation and reintegration in line with the Nelson Mandela Rules and other international standards.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/storytelling-initiative-helps-inmates-and-youth-reflect-on-choices-change-rehab