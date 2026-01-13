Strategic Education Alliance expands support for Caribbean students preparing for the Netherlands | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–About 300 Caribbean students will receive additional guidance this year as part of expanded programming from the Strategic Education Alliance (SEA), a Kingdom-wide partnership focused on improving study success for students from Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten who pursue further education in the Netherlands.

SEA has introduced new and strengthened pathways that support students before departure and during the transition into Dutch higher education. The effort comes as more than 1,600 students from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom begin studies in the Netherlands each year, increasing the need for structured preparation and targeted guidance.

SEA developed a preparatory program for the Windward Islands in collaboration with the University of St. Martin, complementing similar preparatory initiatives already available in Aruba and Curaçao.

SEA has also launched the Caribbean Academic Foundation Year (CAFY) for St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius, described as a one-year preparatory program for students who have completed secondary school or an equivalent pathway and want to strengthen skills and readiness for further education and the labor market.

In addition to preparatory programming on the islands, SEA developed a Pre-Departure Program together with 11 Dutch universities of applied sciences. The program combines online and in-person sessions and focuses on study skills, expectations in Dutch higher education, and practical readiness for the first phase of study in the Netherlands. SEA’s program outline also includes attention to personal development and student well-being, including topics such as resilience, mental health, and asking for support when needed.

SEA reported progress on policy and research work, including further development of the Kingdom Fair and research into how education pathways connect to labor market needs on the islands, with findings discussed with local partners.

To strengthen student input, SEA established a Caribbean Student Council together with Nuffic, aimed at involving students more directly in policy discussions and encouraging cooperation among deans and support staff across institutions.

SEA’s program team is led by Nicole Spellen, and the SEA advisory committee, co-chaired by Francis de Lanoy, has produced multiple reports. SEA indicated that an advisory publication on improving study guidance was released earlier this year, followed by a report focused on strengthening talent retention on the islands.

SEA’s broader work continues under a program that the Dutch government has announced will run through December 31, 2028, alongside related initiatives intended to strengthen educational capacity and support long-term talent development across the Kingdom.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/strategic-education-alliance-expands-support-for-caribbean-students-preparing-for-the-netherlands