Street Talk: International Women’s Rights Day | FAXINFO

On International Women’s Rights Day 2022, what do you think when you hear, “The Future is Feminist”?

“All good! I am a fervent feminist, advocating for equality between men and women, equal rights, equal pay, equal visibility and recognition. I come from an Italian family where a woman’s place revolves around that of the man and exists only through him. Even if I was lucky enough to have less traditional parents, I have childhood memories that marked the little girl I was and that forged the woman I have become. The world needs to understand that being a feminist is not an attack on men. I am delighted when I hear, ‘the future is feminist,’ but my present is already feminist.” –Francesca

“To be honest, I don’t know if this kind of day is really useful because there are still so many inequalities, I see it very well in work or in some families, even talking with friends. I was raised by my aunts, they are strong women who don’t hesitate to stand up to men but I have also seen a lot of violence. It’s a serious problem here in St. Maarten and it’s hard to change the way people think or treat women. I’m obviously in favor of equality but in our society it’s hard to reverse the trend. Maybe talking about this day will help change things, I hope so anyway.” –Jean

“If the future is feminist, it can only be positive for society. As a man, I don’t feel threatened by this issue. I have four daughters and I want them to take their rightful place in society, to be able to develop. I worked for a company that was run mainly by men, even though the majority of the women were much more competent than they were. After a big restructuring, the management was taken over by a woman and it was night and day. The things that were put in place were beneficial to both sexes. I’m not saying women are better than men, but we need to stop thinking women are inferior to men.” –Gregg

“I’m not sure… I grew up in a modest background where the only concern was bringing home food and keeping a roof over our heads. My dad was always supportive of my mom but she never really got to grow as a woman, she didn’t get an education, she took care of us and the house, which is already a huge job but education is so much a part of female empowerment. I’m not pessimistic about the future but things are changing so slowly, and it’s scary to see that in some countries, women’s rights are so abused. This international day always reminds me of how patriarchal society is embedded in all of us, including women, but I still have hope.” –Lucy

