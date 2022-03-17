Street Talk: “Why did you choose to come to the SXM Festival?” | FAXINFO

SXM Music Festival was this past weekend and even though it’s gone we were able to get some feedback from concertgoers. Hear what they had to say!

“Why did you choose to come to the SXM Festival?”

“It’s the first time I’m coming. I’ve been hearing about this festival for a long time but I never managed to find the right timing, I’m from Berlin, just for that. I had planned to come last year but it was cancelled, so I had to be patient. It’s crazy this atmosphere, it’s incredible what they managed to produce here. I’ve been to a lot of electro music festivals but this one is crazy… I understand now what my friends meant when they talked about a world apart, a unique experience. And this island is beautiful. It’s also my first time in the West Indies so yes, I’m completely under the spell of the paradisiacal landscapes but there’s something special about it too. In short, it’s a bit of a paradise for the eyes and ears!” –Alma

“I was there at the first edition and at all the following ones. It was very strange for me not to live the festival last year, I’m even happier that we are back now. The SXM Festival is not just another music event, it has a soul. I’ve seen the evolution of this festival over the years, how it’s grown, how it’s become even more open to others and to the culture here. Many people think that it is a big machine that settles one week on the island and basta but it is false. I love to party and meet new people, it’s well known, music brings people together. But during the SXM Festival, we get involved, whether it’s contributing to the local economy, introducing new festival-goers to typical local places or participating in initiatives like beach clean-ups. It’s important, and it’s the SXM Festival that made me want to do that.”--Ted

“I remember my first time, three years ago, I’m not going to lie to you, I didn’t really get into it. I don’t know if it was because of the crowd or if it was because I arrived at Happy Bay during a set that musically left me stoic, but I had a mixed impression at first. Then I came back and got caught up in the excitement that this festival creates when you really get into it. It never ceases to amaze me actually, it still does tonight even though the whole atmosphere is now familiar to me. As far as the music is concerned, I don’t know if it’s because it was cancelled last year, but there’s a lot in the line-up. I made my program on the festival’s application and I’ll have to cut myself in two or even in three to see everything. But that’s the reason for the glory!” –Tibus

“I’m accompanying a friend, I thought I wasn’t a big techno fan, but I think I just fell in love with electronic music. The artists who mix on these magnificent stages don’t make you want to dance, you already dance before you even think about it. There’s something incredible going on here. The lights, the layout of the stages, the decoration… I had never seen that in my life. I work in events and I can tell you, it’s not just decoration, it fits so much with the soul of Saint Martin, its environment, the way of thinking and living, it coordinates perfectly with the music too. I’m serious, I’m having a life-changing experience. And musically, I want to discover everything! I let my friend advise me but I also go by feeling, I follow the rhythm!” –Jade

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/17/street-talk-why-did-you-choose-to-come-to-the-sxm-festival/

