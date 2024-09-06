STUDENT MOBILITY SUPPORT: Scholarship application portal is open | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin informs parents and students that the student mobility assistance portal (AME) has been operational since September 1 and until December 31, 2024. This assistance, co-financed by the European Social Fund+, is accessible to students who obtained their baccalaureate this year, or to those wishing to submit a new application.

AME application files (for a post-baccalaureate course within or outside the European Union) are accessible on the Community website via the access portal, a link also valid for initial registration and the creation of an account: https://vu.fr/wNsOl

The documents constituting the application file are as follows: copy of the valid national identity card or passport, copy of the family record book/birth certificates (parents and dependent children), copy of the bank details in the name of the applicant, dated and signed cover letter addressed to the President of the community explaining the choice of study project, copy of the transcript of marks for the baccalaureate exams while awaiting delivery of the baccalaureate diploma, secondary school reports or certificates completed in Saint Martin (proof of 4 years between the 6th and the final year) or parents' property tax or tax notice for the corresponding 4 years, collection questionnaire upon entering the system.

Scholarship service information: 0590 87 50 04 (Ext. 1332, 1312 or 2809) or bourses@com-saint-martin.fr

