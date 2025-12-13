Students at the center as conflict resolution pilot moved into week two | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–First form students were at the center of Week Two of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport’s Conflict Resolution Training (CRT) pilot, as they took part in practical sessions that helped them build self control, communication skills and peer leadership.

Guided by regional Social Impact and Grant Strategy Specialist Mr. Kwasi Cudjoe and Caribbean Associates for Life Skills, Mediation and Management Director Mr. Marlon Bascombe, students worked through role plays, small group activities and reflection exercises that allowed them to practice Nonviolent Communication stems, recognize common triggers for conflict and experiment with healthier ways to de escalate tense situations. Educators who observed the sessions remarked on the strong engagement in the classroom and said they were particularly struck by the level of insight students shared during the discussions.

The student activities formed part of Week Two of the CRT pilot, which marks a shift from an initial focus on teacher development to direct engagement with those most affected by school based conflict, young people and their families. The project, led by the Division for Educational Innovation, is designed to equip entire school communities with a common set of tools, shared language and consistent practices to respond to issues such as peer aggression, bullying, intimidation and emotional dysregulation, concerns that have been highlighted in recent UNICEF and Court of Guardianship reports. By involving teachers, students and parents in the same framework, the initiative seeks to create safer school environments, rebuild trust in relationships and reinforce a culture of peace across participating schools.

Week Two also featured a dedicated Parent Engagement Session, facilitated by Mr. Cudjoe, where parents explored the pressures shaping adolescent behavior and examined communication patterns at home that may unintentionally fuel stress or conflict. Many parents expressed gratitude for the simple, practical techniques they could start using immediately to support their children and align with what students are learning at school.

The response was particularly strong during the sessions held on Thursday, December 4, and Friday, December 5, 2025, which drew a notable number of fathers and grandfathers in addition to mothers and guardians. “We were extremely impressed with the large number of parents, including fathers and grandfathers, who attended and participated in the Parents’ sessions organized on Thursday, December 4, and Friday, December 5, 2025. Both sessions were very interactive, as the trainers provided opportunities for parents to share their experiences. We would like to thank the schools’ management for encouraging parents to attend the sessions. We extend a special thank you to all parents and grandparents who came out,” said Ms. Oralie Boirard, Manager of the Division for Educational Innovation.

As the CRT pilot continues into its next phase in 2026, parents, students and educators will keep working together to strengthen alignment between home and school systems, deepen the visibility of peace building routines and reinforce shared responsibility for youth well being. The initiative is part of a multi year effort that will run through 2026, drawing on the expertise of consultants and local educators to promote safer, more emotionally supportive schools. The Division for Educational Innovation remains committed to improving school climate, supporting student well being and ensuring that St. Maarten’s young people gain the conflict resolution skills they need to succeed both in the classroom and in daily life.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/students-at-the-center-as-conflict-resolution-pilot-moved-into-week-two