Study Financing 2026 Netherlands preparatory workshops begin July 6 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Division of Study Financing is pleased to announce its 2026 Netherlands Preparatory Workshop Series, taking place from Monday July 6 to July 10, 2026, for all study financing recipients preparing to begin their studies in the Netherlands for the upcoming academic year.

Under the theme "Uplifting Spirits and Shaping Futures," the five-day program is designed to prepare students academically, socially, emotionally, and practically for life and studying abroad. The objectives of the workshops is to provide participants with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to make a successful transition to higher education in the Netherlands.

A key highlight of this year's workshop is the return of Rishainy Bomberg, an experienced trainer from the Netherlands, who will facilitate sessions for the second consecutive year. Bomberg's engaging and practical approach received outstanding feedback from previous participants, making her return a welcomed addition to the program. She will facilitate several interactive workshops, including Presentation Skills, Time Management, Group Work & Collaboration, Effective Studying, Writing Skills, and a Wrap-Up Evaluation session.

The program also includes a special information session for parents and guardians on Tuesday July 7, 2026, from 6 pm – 7.30 pm at the Government Administration Building. This session is in recognition of the important role families play in supporting students in the transition to live and study abroad. Parents are invited to attend and gain valuable insight into the academic journey, student support systems, and expectations of studying overseas.

One of the featured sessions is the Mental Health and Psychosocial Preparedness Workshop, presented in collaboration with the Mental Health Foundation. This workshop will equip students with practical strategies for managing stress, maintaining emotional well-being, recognizing potential challenges, and building resilience while living independently abroad.

In addition, students will benefit from the Preparedness for Your Study Choice workshop. This session will encourage students to reflect on their educational pathways, understand the expectations of their chosen program, and develop realistic academic and personal goals before beginning their studies.

Throughout the week, participants will also receive valuable information on:

Study Financing policies and procedures

Dutch culture and society

Money management and banking

Legal rights and obligations

The guidance and supervision model

Student experiences of living and studying in the Netherlands

The onboard exercise for new study financing recipients extends beyond securing financial assistance. By providing students with practical tools, expert guidance, and opportunities to connect with professionals and fellow students, the workshop aims to foster confident, resilient, and well-prepared scholars ready to thrive abroad.

The Division encourages all 2026 study financing recipients pursuing studies in the Netherlands to participate fully in this mandatory program and invites parents and guardians to attend the dedicated information session to become informed partners in their child's educational journey.

For additional information, contact the Division of Study Financing at +1 (721) 527-3840 or info@studyfinancing.sx

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/study-financing-2026-netherlands-preparatory-workshops-begin-july-6