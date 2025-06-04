Submit Your 2024 Final Profit Tax Return Form and Payment by June 30 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Tax Inspectorate kindly reminds all businesses that the deadline to file their 2024 Final Profit Tax Return form is Monday, June 30, 2025. Submissions must be made at the Tax Office located in the Vineyard Building between the hours of 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM. If payment is required based on the return, it must also be made by the same date.

Payments can be made via bank transfer to the following accounts: WIB NAF account 324800-03 or USD account 324800-05; or RBC NAF account 8200000005425048 or USD account 8200000403930461. Alternatively, payments may be made in cash at the Receivers’ Office on Pond Island.

Monday, June 30, 2025, is also the final day for taxpayers to request an extension for filing, if needed. The Profit Tax Return Postponement Request Form can be found on the Government’s official website. Please note that extension requests submitted after the deadline will be automatically denied.

To access the 2024 Final Profit Tax Return and 2024 Profit Tax Form, visit the Government of Sint Maarten website at: https://www.sintmaartengov.org/Ministries/Finance/Pages/Profit-Tax-Forms.aspx.

For any questions, please contact the Tax Administration at 542-2143, 542-3782, 542-3839, 542-3840, or via email at taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Submit-Your-2024-Final-Profit-Tax-Return-Form-and-Payment-by-June-30.aspx