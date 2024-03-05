Subsidy scheme Kingdom Scholarships opened on March 1

THE HAGUE / PHILIPSBURG – As of March 1 2024, it is possible for MBO/SBO level 3 and 4, HBO and WO students within the kingdom to apply for the Kingdom Scholarship. The scholarship makes study exchanges and internships within the kingdom easier for students. It also aims to increase students’ study success because the scholarship provides an accessible way for them to get a taste of studying abroad.

This scholarship is made possible from the Strategic Education Alliance (SEA) and is applicable for the 2024-2025, and 2025-2026 school years. There is room to facilitate approximately 120 students in this annually.

Applications for the Kingdom Scholarship go through Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland. Students who wish to apply for the coming school year, can do so as of March 1 via Koninkrijksbeurs@rijksdienstcn.com.

More information about the application procedure can be found at:

www.rijksdienstcn.com/onderwijs-cultuur-wetenschap/koninkrijksbeurs

For more information on the content of the regulation:

Staatscourant 2024, 5652 | Overheid.nl > Officiële bekendmakingen (officielebekendmakingen.nl)

Source: RCN Press Release