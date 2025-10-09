Successful test phase paves the way for new online Residence Permit System | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Justice, through the Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBPS), has completed the testing of its upcoming online residence permit application system, marking a key milestone in the government’s efforts to digitize and modernize immigration services.

During the past week, IBPS conducted a full round of controlled tests to verify the system’s performance and reliability. Staff participated as applicants, simulating real-world use and providing detailed feedback to fine-tune the platform ahead of its official rollout.

The testing also involved a pilot group of external users, including legal professionals, partner agencies, and select stakeholders, who assessed the platform’s usability and offered recommendations for further improvement. Their participation ensured that both technical and user experience standards meet the needs of the public and professional community.

According to the Ministry, the results confirm that the new system is ready to advance into its final review stage. The project is being executed through a joint venture between Stichting Beheer ICT Rechtshandhaving (SBIR) and Advanced Computer Technologies Services (ACTS).

“We are creating a service that meets the expectations of a modern Sint Maarten,” said Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling. “This system represents fairness, transparency, and accessibility. By working with our partners SBIR and ACTS, we are building a secure and efficient digital process that strengthens trust in how immigration matters are handled.”

IBPS is now incorporating the last round of feedback from users before the system goes live. The Ministry will announce the official launch date soon.

The introduction of the online residence permit platform forms part of the Ministry of Justice’s broader reform program aimed at modernizing operations, improving service delivery, and providing staff with the digital tools needed to deliver efficient and accountable public service.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/successful-test-phase-paves-the-way-for-new-online-residence-permit-system