Successful Town Hall Spurs Expansion of FBE Evaluation Engagement Series by CLIMB Foundation | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports (MECYS), in collaboration with the CLIMB Foundation, is pleased to announce that the Town Hall meeting held on Wednesday, April 2nd , 2025, to discuss the ongoing evaluation of Foundation Based Education (FBE) was a resounding success.

Attendees were actively engaged in the session, received detailed information about the methodology of the evaluation project, and provided thoughtful questions and valuable input that will help shape the future of FBE in Sint Maarten.

Building on the success of the first Town Hall event, the CLIMB Foundation is expanding the Town Hall series to include various districts across the island. The upcoming Town Hall meetings are scheduled as follows:

● Wednesday, April 9th, 2025 – Government Administration Building (Philipsburg), 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

● Thursday, April 10th, 2025 – Rupert I Maynard Youth Community Center (St. Peters), 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

● Wednesday, April 16th, 2025 – Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School (Cay Hill), 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

● Thursday, April 17th, 2025 – Allen C Halley Jr. Youth Center (by the basketball court, Simpson Bay), 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

These sessions will provide additional opportunities for the public to learn about the project, ask questions, and share their perspectives as part of this important national evaluation.

In the meantime, the Ministry continues to encourage all parents of past and present FBE students to assist in the data collection process by completing the online survey at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5PXZDGC. Community input remains essential in ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive evaluation process.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports and the CLIMB Foundation thank the community for their active participation and look forward to continued engagement as the evaluation progresses.

For more information, please contact Shaddai Richardson-Thomas via email at shaddai.richardson@sintmaartengov.org​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Successful-Town-Hall-Spurs-Expansion-of-FBE-Evaluation-Engagement-Series-by-CLIMB-Foundation.aspx