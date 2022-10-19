Suicide prevention | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: In the last few days, Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) have noted an increase in incidents of attempted suicide within the community.

Our officers do their best to intervene and keep all individuals safe. The objective is always to de-escalate the situation However, this has been a challenge because our officers lack the professional skills and training to support individuals experiencing mental health crises.

KPSM understands that many people in the community are going through difficult times at the moment. Your problems may seem overwhelming and permanent. This profound and persistent feelings of helplessness may lead to depression.

Suicide is often the result of an untreated mental illness. Suicidal thoughts can occur in anyone, regardless of age, gender or background. While it is not uncommon, they should not be taken as normal and often indicate more severe issues.

If you are going through difficult time, reach out to your family and friends for support. Talk to your doctor about potential treatments if these feelings persist.

If you or someone you know maybe in need of professional assistance, contact the

Mental Health Foundation via the crisis hotline at +1 721 520 5556 or via de website at https://www.mhf.sx/

Mental Health Foundation of Sint Maarten provides the most relevant psychiatric care services to the population of St. Maarten and neighboring islands. Their mission includes prevention to mitigate as much as possible the negative impact of mental disorders on individual’s wellbeing and on society.

Every life is vauable

Tips for Building good mental health

Eat nutritious meals

Get Active: Go for a walk on the boardwalk

Spend some time in the sun!

Break up to monotony: try something new in your daily routine

Journal: Write down ten things you are grateful for

Spend time doing the thing you love with the people you love

Be nice to yourself

