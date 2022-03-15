Sunday we vote! | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Registered voters in St. Martin are called to the polls this Sunday, March 20, 2022, for the first round of the territorial elections.

19 polling stations will be open to voters on the territory, from 8:00 am until 6:00 pm.

The polling stations are open continuously throughout the day. Voters must go to the polling station to which they are attached with their ID – and the certificate of registration on the electoral roll or the voter’s card if they are in possession of these documents.

The presentation of the ID is mandatory. Voters livingon the Dutch part of the island or in Anguilla, who have dual nationality, must present their French identity document.

Each citizen registered on the electoral list is called to fulfill his civic duty and to come and vote. The purpose is to elect the list of candidates who will lead the Overseas Collectivity of Saint-Martin for the next 5 years. 6 lists are in the running for these territorial elections 2022-2027.

List of polling stations:

