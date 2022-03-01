Sundial School 5th Annual Coach Retreat 2022

Sundial School staff went on their 5th annual retreat with their School Coach on Friday, February 25, 2022. The Retreat this year went mobile!
The Retreat started after the passing of Hurricane Irma. Teachers and staff of Sundial School had worked to meet all expectations, in spite of their personal circumstances.
To facilitate and strengthen interpersonal connections among teachers and staff at Sundial School, our School Coach plans and organizes an annual Coach Day Retreat.
First, staff members gathered at the TelEm parking for 7:30am. They were then picked up and bussed to 1 of 3 locations.
The 1st location was Carl’s Unique Inn Conference room, where staff had a light breakfast while “feeling and painting;” then staff members “had the word” where a lively discussion ensued between staff members who discussed the significance of certain words that had special connotations to them.
Then staff were bussed to the 2nd location for lunch at Rosie’s Snack bar on Mullet Bay Beach.
The 3rd and final location was in Madame Estate, where staff engaged in a lively game of paintball. Then staff were returned to the parking lot to close the day off.
Staff had an “AMAZING” day and would like to thank the following businesses and establishments that contributed to this event.
-
Belair Beach Hotel
-
WeLounge
-
TelEm
-
Windward Islands Bank
-
Orco Bank
-
Caribbean Gems
-
Motorworld
-
Openbaar Ministerie Sint Maarten
