Suspect apprehended after cross-border car chase | SMN NEWS.

PHILIPSBURG:— Police from both sides of the island joined together to apprehend the driver of a white Suzuki SUV around midday on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the vicinity of the Salvation Army on Union Road after a cross-border car chase that started in Marigot, the French side’s capital.

Based on preliminary investigation, the driver of the white SUV had received a signal from French police to stop, but the drivers continued racing toward the Bellevue/Cole Bay border. That prompted the French-side police to start a chase through the roads of Bellevue towards Union road border on the Dutch side.

Around 12:50 pm, Central Dispatch of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM was notified by the French police about the pursuit and about their eventual border crossing. Several KPSM police patrols and detectives were dispatched….

