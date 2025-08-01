Suspect Arrested Following Vehicle Fire at Airport

PHILIPSBURG – Police are investigating a vehicle fire that took place around 2:15 AM on Wednesday, July 30, in the employee parking lot of Princess Juliana International Airport.

One car was fully engulfed in flames, and three others nearby were also damaged (two of these cars Completely destroyed). The Fire Department quickly brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, July 31, around midday, officers arrested a male suspect with the initials D.D.J. at his home on suspicion of arson and property destruction. He is currently being held at the Philipsburg Police Station for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPSM at +1 (721) 542-2222 or via the anonymous tip line 9300.

Source: Press Release