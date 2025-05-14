Suspect Arrested in Connection with Ongoing Shooting Investigations

PHILIPSBURG- On Tuesday, May 14, 2025, shortly after midday, detectives from the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) arrested a suspect believed to be involved in one of several ongoing shooting investigations currently being conducted by the Detective Department.

Following the arrest, a house search was executed at the suspect’s residence. During the search, a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were discovered and subsequently confiscated.

Given the sensitive nature of these investigations, no further information will be released at this time.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring public safety and will continue to pursue all leads in these ongoing cases.

Source: Press Release