SWIMMING: Around fifty children learn to swim with the Tous à l’Ô association | FAXINFO

The last two weeks of the Toussaint holiday were not easy for the Tous à l'Ô association: around fifty children from Quartier d'Orléans took part in the “Savoir Nager” course on Galion beach.

The “I learn to swim” course is aimed at local children to acquire the skills required to move safely in the water. The system is supported by Boris Villemin and the Tous à l'Ô association, with the support of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin. It was also the territorial advisor Marc Ménard who carried out the symbolic presentation of the medals to the new swimmers at the end of the two weeks of training, with great pride. This first part of introductory swimming had around fifty registered participants. The children from Quartier d'Orléans followed the course for free, in the morning, with bus transport set up by the association which came to pick up the apprentice swimmers from the Clair St Maximin school in Quartier d'Orléans in the morning and the brought back at the end of the session. At the end of the two weeks of learning with the supervision of state-certified lifeguards, the children passed the federal test entitled "wildlife", a large part of the children passed this test with flying colors and they are now registered on the website of the French Swimming Federation so that they can be licensed. If children who have completed the “Know Swimming” course wish to take a competition that requires this license in their professional career, it will already be validated. For budding swimmers who had more difficulty feeling like a fish in water, they left with a certificate of learning and participation in the course with the firm intention of continuing their aquatic initiation. In a region where there are still far too many children who do not know how to swim and where there is a lack of infrastructure, the courses set up by the Tous à l'Ô association with the support of the Community are essential. Last year, over the three training periods combined during the school holidays, no less than 150 children benefited from the Ministry of Sports' system. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/natation-une-cinquantaine-denfants-apprennent-a-nager-avec-lassociation-tous-a-lo/