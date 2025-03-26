SWIMMING / Mid-season competition at SXM Swimming: a success for young swimmers | FAXINFO

Like every year, SXM Swimming organized its mid-season competition at the club's swimming pool on Wednesday March 19 and Saturday March 22. This event brought together 100 children aged 4 1/2 to 12 years old, who competed in three events: swimming, dynamic apnea et dive.
The young athletes had the opportunity to demonstrate their progress under the encouragement of their families. Lifeguard Jeremy praised the children's involvement and the friendly atmosphere of the competition.
Each age category saw the emergence of young talents:
- For the youngest (4 1/2 years – 5 1/2 years), Wesley Rousseau dominated by winning the overall victory.
- In the 5 1/2 – 6 1/2 year old category, Nouh Cheikh shone thanks to his victory in diving and dynamic apnea.
- Evan Chiffre (6 1/2 years – 7 1/2 years) won with a great performance in breaststroke and diving.
- Charlotte Chariaux (7 1/2 years old – 9 1/2 years old) took first place overall thanks to his victory in swimming and freediving.
- Anna Poignot (9 1/2 years old – 11 1/2 years old) excelled in breaststroke and freediving, emerging as the overall winner in her category.
The next competition will be held 4 and 7 June 2025Congratulations to the participants and thanks to the sponsors: Faxinfo, PAC Distribution, Gymfit and My Pilates SXM.
Complete results:
Competition results 4 1/2 years – 5 1/2 years
25m breaststroke with board:
1er : Luca Turville 1'14
2nd: Lou Caillieret 1'15
3rd: Thaotim Deneufgermain & Wesley Rousseau 1'17
Dynamic apnea:
1er : Luca Turville 8,30m
2th : Wesley Rousseau 6,70m
3th : Aden Primeon 6,50m
Dive:
1er : Aymerick Fleming Marcenat
2th : Wesley Rousseau
3th : Alix Roy
Overall winner: Wesley Rousseau
Competition results 5 1/2 years – 6 1/2 years
25m breaststroke:
1er : Emile Crochemore 0'40
2th : Emma Cornen 0'43
3th : Esmée Henry 0'44
Dynamic apnea:
1er : Esmée Henry 16,40m
2th : Nouh Cheikh 16,20m
3th : Hugo Ashley 12m
Dive:
1er : Nouh Cheikh
2th : Emma Cornen
3th : Lucie Ashley
Overall winner: Nouh Cheikh
Competition results 6 1/2 years – 7 1/2 years
50m breaststroke:
1er : Evan Figure 1'13
2th : Chloe Chalifour 1'16
3th : Apolline Josse 1'24
Dynamic apnea:
1er : Apolline Josse 16,50m
2th : Evan Figure 15m
3th : Logan John Selling 12,20m
Dive:
1er : Evan Chiffre
2th : Apolline Josse
3th : Logan John Selling
Overall winner: Evan Chiffre
Competition results 7 1/2 years – 9 1/2 years
100m breaststroke:
1er : Charlotte Cheriaux 2'08
2th : Axel Penalosa 2'16
3th : Erwen Henry 2'21
Dynamic apnea:
1er : Erwen Henry 26m
2th : Charlotte Cheriaux 23,90m
3th : Philippine Bally 19,60m
Dive:
1er : Erwen Henry
2th : Charlotte Cheriaux
3th : Emma Varriot
Overall winner: Charlotte Chariaux
Competition results 9 1/2 years – 11 1/2 years
100m breaststroke:
1er : Anna Poignot 2'00
2th : Izack Deneufgermain 2'07
3th : Julian Richard Arteaga 2'26
100m crawl:
1er : Izack Deneufgermain 1'40
2th : Anna Poignot 1'47
3th : Mickeva Jouenne 2'17
Apnea:
1er : Anna Poignot 30m
2th : Izaac Deneufgermain 27,30m
3th : Mockeva Jouenne 24m
Overall winner: Anna Poignot
